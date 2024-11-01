Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 UK earmarks 200 mn pounds for Ukraine deployment

UK earmarks 200 mn pounds for Ukraine deployment

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Jan 9, 2026

The UK Friday earmarked GBP 200 million ($268 million) to prepare British troops to be deployed to Ukraine as part of a "multinational" force if a ceasefire is agreed between Moscow and Kyiv.

Britain, France and Ukraine earlier this week signed a declaration of intent that sets out deploying troops on Ukrainian territory after a ceasefire -- a plan which Moscow soundly rejected.

The "UK is now accelerating GBP 200 million to equip UK Armed Forces with new kit to be ready to deploy as part of the Multinational Force for Ukraine," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

That would include vehicle upgrades, communication systems and counter-drone protection.

"We are surging investment into our preparations following the Prime Minister's announcement this week, ensuring that Britain's Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the Multinational Force for Ukraine," Defence Secretary John Healey said while on a visit to Kyiv.

London has said its MPs will be able to debate and vote on the number of troops that would be sent if there is a ceasefire.

But Moscow rejected the post-war peacekeeping plan, saying such troops would be "considered legitimate military targets".

The announcement comes as UK media reported the Ministry of Defence was facing a �28 billion shortfall over the next four years, despite government pledges to boost military spending amid rising tensions with Russia.

The Times newspaper first reported that the head of Britain's armed forces Richard Knighton warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the funding blackhole last month.

"We recognise demands on defence are rising, with growing Russian aggression, increasing operational requirements and preparations for a Ukraine deployment," Downing Street said on Friday, without directly addressing the reports.

The UK has committed to increase defence spending to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035, in line with a NATO target.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Saudi calls Yemen's southern factions to 'dialogue' in Riyadh
 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (AFP) Jan 3, 2026
 Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called on Saturday for Yemen's southern factions to attend a "dialogue" in Riyadh, after deadly airstrikes and a surprise independence bid. In a statement posted to social media, the Saudi ministry urged "a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause". Riyadh said the Yemeni government had issued the invitation for talks. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have for years suppor ... read more
WAR REPORT
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
WAR REPORT
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026

 Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine
WAR REPORT
RTX radar selected to support autonomous X 62A fighter testing

 Spatiotemporal resilience model targets IoT unmanned fleets

 UAV swarm algorithm boosts spectrum resilience in contested airspace

 DLR completes ground roll tests of HAP alpha uncrewed high altitude solar aircraft
WAR REPORT
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
WAR REPORT
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe

 'Sign of life': defence boom lifts German factory orders
WAR REPORT
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 Could Trump's desire for Greenland blow up NATO?

 Macron says allies agree 'robust' security guarantees for Ukraine; Germany could join multinational force
WAR REPORT
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.