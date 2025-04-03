Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four

The strike followed an overnight Tuesday drone barrage on the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, which together killed one and injured at least seven others, according to officials.
The head of Kryvyi Rig's military administration, Oleksandr Vikul, said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile, sparking a large fire, and that a rescue operation was under way.
"As of now, it is known that four people's lives were unfortunately taken by this strike. All of them are civilians," Zelensky said on social media.
"The only way to stop this is to put enough pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror," he added.
Eleven of the 17 injured remain in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on his Telegram account.
An unverified social media video from the scene showed fire and smoke rising from a damaged industrial building, and debris lying around.
Russia's defence ministry said it intercepted and destroyed 23 Ukrainian drones overnight Wednesday, mostly over the Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk regions.
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.
A 45-year-old man was killed when a Russian drone strike hit cars parked outside a house in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the region's military administration Ivan Federov said on Telegram early Wednesday.
In Kharkiv, five people were wounded in drone strikes, the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Syniegubov said.
An AFP reporter saw firefighters hosing down a building in Kharkiv, where a blaze was raging and black smoke billowed from windows.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty
Greece to spend 25 bn euros in 'drastic' defence overhaul: PM
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands
Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters