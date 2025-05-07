Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 US VP says Iran nuclear talks on 'right pathway'
US VP says Iran nuclear talks on 'right pathway'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 7, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that talks on Iran's nuclear program are heading in the right direction, and that Tehran can have civil nuclear power but not enrichment that can lead to atomic weapons.

"We're on the right pathway," Vance told the Munich Leaders Meeting in Washington.

"We don't care if people want nuclear power. We're fine with that, but you can't have the kind of enrichment program that allows you to get to a nuclear weapon, and that's where we draw the line," he said.

Asked later Wednesday if Iran can maintain an enrichment program as long as it does not lead to a weapon, US President Donald Trump said that remained an open question.

"We haven't made that decision yet. We will, but we haven't made that decision yet," Trump said at the White House.

Iran and the United States have engaged in nuclear talks since April 12, their highest-level contact since Washington withdrew from a landmark deal with Tehran in 2018, during Trump's first term as US president.

A fourth round of talks initially scheduled for May 3 was postponed, mediator Oman said, citing "logistical reasons."

The United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons -- a claim Tehran denies, insisting that its atomic program is solely for civilian purposes.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
 Washington DC (UPI) May 1, 2025
The United States has imposed another round of sanctions targeting Iran, seeking to stem its petrochemical profits amid ongoing nuclear talks between the two countries. The State Department announced the sanctions Wednesday against seven firms and two shipping vessels accused of engaging in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. Those sanctioned include four United Arab Emirates-based exporters - Solvent Organics, Alseeraf Trading, Harold Trading and Shivnani Organic ... read more
NUKEWARS
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis

 Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
NUKEWARS
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport
NUKEWARS
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Autonomous Black Hawk helicopter trials showcase future of aerial firefighting

 Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen

 US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
NUKEWARS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
NUKEWARS
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
NUKEWARS
Boris Pistorius, party soldier in charge of Germany's defence

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'

 VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
NUKEWARS
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

 Moscow says 'no reason' to expect better German relations as Xi heads to Moscow

 Japan, China accuse each other of airspace 'violation' near disputed islands

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.