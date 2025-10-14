Military Space News
CYBER WARS
 US advisor on India accused of taking documents, meeting Chinese
US advisor on India accused of taking documents, meeting Chinese
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 14, 2025

A well-known US scholar on India who advised the US government was charged with retaining classified information and allegedly met Chinese officials, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ashley Tellis, 64, who has worked in or advised the US government for more than two decades, was found to have kept more than 1,000 pages of top-secret or secret documents in his home, a criminal affidavit said.

Late in the evening of September 25, Tellis entered the State Department, where he served as an unpaid advisor, and appeared to print from a secret document on US Air Force techniques, the affidavit said.

It said Tellis met multiple times with Chinese government officials at a restaurant in the Washington suburb of Fairfax, Virginia.

At one dinner, Tellis entered with a manila envelope but did not appear to leave with it, and on two occasions the Chinese officials presented him a gift bag, the affidavit said.

Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charges of unlawfully holding documents, the Justice Department said.

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens," said Lindsey Halligan, the US attorney for Virginia's eastern district who has become known for pursuing charges against critics of President Donald Trump.

The State Department confirmed that Tellis was arrested Saturday -- the same day the affidavit said he was due to fly to Rome -- but declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Tellis, a naturalized US citizen originally from India, is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and served in senior positions under former president George W. Bush.

He helped negotiate the Bush administration's civil nuclear deal with India that was seen as a landmark in building ties between the world's two largest democracies.

But in recent years, Tellis has become known as one of the most outspoken contrarians in Washington on the US courtship of India.

In a recent essay in Foreign Affairs, Tellis said India was often pursuing policies at odds with the United States, pointing to its relations with Russia and Iran, and doubted that India would match China's strength anytime soon.

Trump in August slapped major tariffs on India over its purchases of oil from Russia.

Lawyers for Tellis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CYBER WARS
UK govt faces growing pressure over collapsed China spy case
 London (AFP) Oct 13, 2025
 Britain's government vehemently denied Monday that it helped scupper a high-profile case involving two men accused of spying for China, as it comes under pressure over its stance towards Beijing. Charges against Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, were dropped last month, two years after they were arrested on allegations of collecting information which could be "useful to an enemy". Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government covets Chinese investment to spur a struggling economy and i ... read more
CYBER WARS
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
CYBER WARS
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
CYBER WARS
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
CYBER WARS
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
CYBER WARS
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
CYBER WARS
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
CYBER WARS
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
CYBER WARS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.