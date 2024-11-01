Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 U.S. deploys carrier strike group to the Caribbean
U.S. deploys carrier strike group to the Caribbean
 by Mike Heuer
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 24, 2025

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is headed to the Caribbean Sea to escalate the nation's military presence amid strikes on alleged drug-running vessels.

The carrier strike group currently is in the Mediterranean Sea and includes three destroyers, in addition to the aircraft carrier, NBC News reported.

"The enhanced U.S. force presence in the [Southern Command area] will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a social media post.

"These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle [transnational criminal organizations]," he added.

The strike group will take about a week to cross the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Caribbean for its new deployment, where it will nearly double the number of vessels already deployed there.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the strike group to the Caribbean, where the U.S. military conducted its first nighttime strike on a vessel allegedly running drugs, he announced on Friday.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transitioning along a known narco-trafficking route and carrying narcotics," Hegseth said in a post on X.

"Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters," Hegseth said. "All six terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed."

The nighttime strike was the third conducted this week, including one in the Pacific Ocean near Central America.

The strike also was the 10th conducted by the U.S. military against alleged drug runners, during which 43 reportedly have been killed while in international waters.

The United States has eight surface vessels, a submarine and about 6,000 sailors deployed in the Caribbean as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on drug running to the United States.

President Donald Trump previously notified Congress that the United States is engaged in conflict with drug cartels that send fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other potentially deadly and illicit drugs to the nation.

The president also has designated several transnational gangs as terrorist organizations, including the Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua.

Trump also has authorized the CIA to operate in Venezuela, where it is gathering intelligence on what the administration says is planned drug-smuggling to the United States.

The president is considering allowing strikes inside Venezuela to weaken President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

Trump has accused Maduro of profiting from Venezuelan drug smuggling to the United States and flooding the nation with deadly fentanyl and other narcotics.

The Trump administration recently raised to $50 million its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Washington's hard line in South China Sea tests allies, raises risks
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 23, 2025
President Donald Trump's upcoming diplomatic sweep through Asia - first to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit and then to South Korea for the APEC leaders' meeting, with a pivotal sideline encounter planned with China's Xi Jinping - signals that Washington is recalibrating its power projection in the Indo-Pacific. Far from a routine tour, the itinerary underscores the administration's intent to fuse economic statecraft with strategic deterrence at a time when the region faces mounting tensions ove ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
FLOATING STEEL
UK to urge more long-range missiles for Ukraine at London summit

 Ukraine's Zelensky leaves D.C. without Tomahawk missiles he sought

 'Wonder weapon'? Five things about US Tomahawks coveted by Ukraine

 Tomahawk missiles main topic for Zelensky-Trump meet: Ukraine official
FLOATING STEEL
UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 EU says drone defences not 'optional' in push to face Russia

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
FLOATING STEEL
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
FLOATING STEEL
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Australia must deploy 'unconventional' means to deter China, Russia: APSI
FLOATING STEEL
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Idea of German 'draft lottery' sparks govt row

 EU reaches agreement on plan backing defence industry
FLOATING STEEL
Lithuania slams airspace incursion denied by Russia

 Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump as EU seeks to shore up Ukraine as US wavers

 Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

 Trump says Xi could have 'big influence' on Putin; as high-stakes meeting with Xi looms
FLOATING STEEL
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.