US warship makes first call at Cambodia's Chinese-renovated naval base; Chinese coast guard rescues Philippine sailors in disputed waters



By Suy SE



Ream, Cambodia (AFP) Jan 24, 2026



A US warship on Saturday made a port call at a Cambodian naval base for the first time since Chinese renovations that have raised concerns in Washington, AFP journalists saw.

The United States has said Ream Naval Base, off Cambodia's southern coast, could give China a key strategic position in the Gulf of Thailand near the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

The littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) docked Saturday morning at one of the base's piers 150 metres (yards) away from a pair of Chinese warships.

"It is our privilege and our honour to be here as the first US naval vessel to moor pierside at Ream Naval Base, and we hope this is the beginning of a longstanding tradition and friendship," Andrew J. Recame, the ship's commanding officer, told reporters.

Cambodian leaders have repeatedly denied that the base is for use by any single foreign power, following US media reports in 2022 saying the new facilities at Ream -- originally built partly with US funds -- would be exclusively for the Chinese navy.

Ream base said in a statement that the five-day US visit would "promote cooperation between the two countries", and that it showed Cambodia's "commitment in implementing an open policy, transparent and cooperation with international partners".

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and a delegation from China's People's Liberation Army inaugurated the base in April last year.

Hun Manet denied the new and improved facility would be for Beijing's "exclusive" use, saying ships from other countries would be allowed to dock.

Two weeks after its inauguration, two Japanese warships were the first vessels to dock at the base.

Beijing has since 2022 been contributing to a revamp of the Ream Naval Base, which was originally built partly using US funds.

Western concerns about the base go back as far as 2019, when The Wall Street Journal reported on a secret draft deal allowing China to dock warships there.

In late 2023, Chinese warships first docked at the 363-metre (1,190-foot) pier, on Cambodia's sole coastline in the south of the country between Thailand and Vietnam.

A US warship docked in the commercial Sihanoukville port in 2024 in the first American military port call in Cambodia in eight years.

On Saturday morning, AFP journalists saw two Chinese warships still docked at the base.

Cambodia has long been one of China's staunchest allies in Southeast Asia, and Beijing has extended its influence over Phnom Penh in recent years.

Under former leader Hun Sen -- Prime Minister Hun Manet's father -- China poured billions of dollars into infrastructure investments, while Washington's relationship with Phnom Penh has deteriorated in recent years.

Chinese coast guard rescues Philippine sailors in disputed waters

Manila (AFP) Jan 23, 2026 - Chinese coast guard ships pulled 17 Filipino sailors, including two dead, from disputed waters in the South China Sea on Friday after a cargo vessel capsized, China's military said.

The Singapore-flagged M/V Devon Bay and its crew of 21 Philippine sailors sent a distress signal at around 8:30 pm (1230 GMT) on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

China's Southern Theater Command said the ship "lost contact approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Huangyan Island", using Beijing's name for the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The fish-rich Scarborough Shoal is a flashpoint of sometimes violent standoffs between the Philippines and China, which both claim the shoal and its waters as part of their territory.

The area is about 260 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast of the northern Philippines.

"Two nearby Chinese Coast Guard vessels immediately went to help with rescue upon receiving orders," Southern Theater Command said in a post on social media network Weibo.

"As of 12:30 PM, 17 people had been rescued, of whom 14 are in stable condition, 2 have tragically died, and 1 is currently receiving treatment," the post said.

The search and rescue operation for the remaining four crew members was continuing.

Photos released by China's embassy in Manila showed the rescued Filipino sailors, whose vessel was believed to be carrying iron ore from the Philippines to China, receiving medical treatment.

A Philippine Coast Guard statement said the country's own vessels were headed to the area where the vessel had capsized, noting the ship's position was "within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone".

The ship was already listing 25 degrees when it called for help, it said.

