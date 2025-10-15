Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Oct 15, 2025

Senior Ukrainian officials visiting the United States said Wednesday that they met with representatives of US weapon manufacturers, including Raytheon, which produces Tomahawk missiles that Washington could provide to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian delegation's two-day visit also included talks with senior US officials and comes ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said that he had met with representatives of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon alongside other members of the delegation, including Ukrainian Yulia Svyrydenko.

Raytheon produces the long-range Tomahawk missiles that Trump has mulled sending to Kyiv.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has warned that sending the missiles to Ukraine would rupture its ties with Washington and trigger a new round of escalation.

"Our cooperation continues to grow," Yermak wrote on social media, touting US-designed F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine by European countries last year.

Ukraine has been pushing for deeper cooperation with allies on weapons production, particularly since Trump took office earlier this year after vowing reduced US support for Kyiv.

Svyrydenko earlier said she had met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and discussed joint investment and cooperation on energy issues.

bur-jbr/cad/cc

RTX Corporation

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'
 Tehran (AFP) Oct 7, 2025
 Iran on Tuesday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warnings over its missile programme as fabricated, after he alleged the Islamic republic was developing rockets capable of reaching US cities. In an interview with US podcaster Ben Shapiro released on Monday, Netanyahu said: "Iran is developing now... intercontinental ballistic missiles for 8,000 kilometre range". "What does that mean? They add another 3,000 kilometres and they've got under their guns... New York City in targe ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
MISSILE NEWS
Trump says may warn Putin Ukraine could get Tomahawks

 Iran dismissees Israel's missile concern as 'made-up threat'

 US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
MISSILE NEWS
Belgium says foiled jihadist plot for drone attack on politicians

 Airbus consolidates tactical drone lineup under Helicopters division

 German police to get power to shoot down drones: minister

 Germany joins EU nations with plans to shoot down unknown drones
MISSILE NEWS
Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio gains Iridium data for global L band connectivity

 Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
MISSILE NEWS
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': von der Leyen

 U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness

 VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
MISSILE NEWS
Trump issues order to pay military as US shutdown drags on

 US report says European giant, others sell to Chinese military-linked companies

 Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials

 French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
MISSILE NEWS
Trump says US 'wants to help China, not hurt it'

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 JPMorgan Chase touts $1.5 tn boost to US critical industries

 Russia says no Putin-Trump call planned after Tomahawks warning
MISSILE NEWS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.