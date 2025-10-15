Ukraine officials in US meet Tomahawk missile makers



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Oct 15, 2025



Senior Ukrainian officials visiting the United States said Wednesday that they met with representatives of US weapon manufacturers, including Raytheon, which produces Tomahawk missiles that Washington could provide to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian delegation's two-day visit also included talks with senior US officials and comes ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said that he had met with representatives of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon alongside other members of the delegation, including Ukrainian Yulia Svyrydenko.

Raytheon produces the long-range Tomahawk missiles that Trump has mulled sending to Kyiv.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has warned that sending the missiles to Ukraine would rupture its ties with Washington and trigger a new round of escalation.

"Our cooperation continues to grow," Yermak wrote on social media, touting US-designed F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine by European countries last year.

Ukraine has been pushing for deeper cooperation with allies on weapons production, particularly since Trump took office earlier this year after vowing reduced US support for Kyiv.

Svyrydenko earlier said she had met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and discussed joint investment and cooperation on energy issues.

