Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) May 19, 2025

NATO countries look on course to agree a deal on ramping up their defence spending target at a summit in The Hague next month in a bid to satisfy US President Donald Trump.

The volatile leader has been pressuring allies to spend five percent of their GDP on defence -- a level none of NATO's 32 members, including the United States, currently hit.

To make him happy, alliance chief Mark Rutte has floated a proposal for 3.5 percent of GDP on direct defence spending by 2032, and 1.5 percent of broader security-related expenditures.

That should give Trump the chance to claim a win by reaching his headline figure of five percent.

But the reality is that not all of that may need to be new spending.

- What's the real increase?

The current minimum agreed by NATO's countries for defence spending is two percent of GDP.

Under the compromise being hatched for The Hague, that amount should rise to 3.5 percent and be devoted to direct military spending -- such as troops and weaponry.

That is roughly the amount NATO estimates needs to be spent by countries to be able to counter Russia in the coming years.

To pad that out further, for the first time the alliance could then count things such as infrastructure spending, cyber protection, border security -- and even support for Ukraine.

That would make up the additional 1.5 percent, taking the overall figure to five percent.

NATO diplomats say that much of that broader spending is likely already on the books and filling it out would just be a matter of redefining it in their budgets.

"We have to make sure that we not only concentrate on the core defence spending, but also making sure that we do these defence related investments," Rutte said.

To ensure countries stick to the plan, which hasn't been made public, diplomats say Rutte has proposed a 0.2 percentage point annual increase on the direct military spending.

- Implications for each country? -

For some countries -- such as Poland and the Baltics on NATO's eastern flank -- the new 3.5-percent target would actually be lower than what they're already planning to spend.

Worried by the threat from Russia, they're already planning to dedicate five percent of their GDP to core military spending from next year.

The United States wouldn't have far to go to reach the new target as it already spent 3.19 percent of its GDP on its military last year.

For others it will be a bigger leap.

European heavyweights France and Germany are only just hovering over the two percent target and a raft of stragglers such as Italy, Spain, Canada and Belgium are still reaching that level this year.

- Is everyone on board?

Rutte's compromise deal received backing from Germany and France at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey last week.

Berlin's top diplomat Johann Wadephul said the plan would meet Trump's five percent demand -- and that Germany was willing to "follow" the US lead.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also gave the greenlight to the 3.5 percent number.

Elsewhere there was little public dissent from other NATO members.

Even those who have struggled to reach two percent seemed open to the deal -- with Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcoming counting broader security spending.

- And the United States? -

Even though it doesn't necessarily satisfy Trump's original demand, Washington supports the compromise widening out the parameters to reach five percent.

US NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker said the Hague investment plan wouldn't cover "just missiles, tanks and howitzers".

But he warned that the broader "defence-related" spending should not just be "a grab bag for everything that you could possibly imagine".

- What's left to agree?

While allies seem generally to accept the contours of the new plan -- there is still some haggling to be done in the weeks before The Hague summit.

Diplomats say sensitive areas will include hammering out exactly what can and can't be included in the 1.5 percent.

On top of that some countries are pushing for the 2032 timeline to be extended beyond the seven years currently on the table and annual targets to be eased.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Warm Trump-Erdogan ties puts Turkey at heart of peace diplomacy
 Istanbul (AFP) May 14, 2025
 Turkey is deploying all-out diplomatic efforts to secure a Russia-Ukraine deal, to ease Syria's relations with the West and facilitate Iranian nuclear talks, its diplomatic standing burnished by Donald Trump's approval. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself floated Istanbul as a venue for talks Thursday with Ukraine - the city where Turkey hosted one round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at the start of the war, with another round in Antalya. It was in the coastal city of Antalya that NATO ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, Huthis claim attack

 Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike

 Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile

 Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield
SUPERPOWERS
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
SUPERPOWERS
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations
SUPERPOWERS
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target

 UK govt defends supplying fighter jet parts to Israel

 Finland looks to increase age of reservists to 65

 Germany says willing to 'follow' Trump on 5% NATO spending goal
SUPERPOWERS
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

 Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky

 Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

 With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.