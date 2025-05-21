Military Space News
MISSILE DEFENSE
 Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
 By Danny KEMP and W.G. DUNLOP
 Washington (AFP) May 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced new details and initial funding for his "Golden Dome" missile shield system, with geopolitical rival China accusing Washington on Wednesday of undermining global stability.

Trump on Tuesday announced $25 billion earmarked for the project, which he said could eventually cost a total of around $175 billion and would be operational in about three years.

Beijing hit back Wednesday, denouncing Golden Dome as a threat to international security and accusing the United States of fueling an arms race.

"In the campaign I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield," Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

"Today I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system."

"Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world, and even if they are launched from space," Trump said.

"This is very important for the success and even survival of our country."

He said US Space Force General Michael Guetlein will lead the effort, and that Canada has expressed interest in being part of it as "they want to have protection also."

While Trump put the total price at about $175 billion, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated the cost of space-based interceptors to defeat a limited number of intercontinental ballistic missiles at between $161 billion and $542 billion over 20 years.

Golden Dome has more expansive goals, with Trump saying it "will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors."

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, speaking alongside Trump, said the system is aimed at protecting "the homeland from cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, drones, whether they're conventional or nuclear."

- China, Russia oppose Golden Dome -

The plan's Golden Dome name stems from Israel's Iron Dome air defense system that has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets and other projectiles since it went into operation in 2011.

The United States faces various missile threats from adversaries, but they differ significantly from the short-range weapons that Israel's Iron Dome is designed to counter.

The 2022 Missile Defense Review pointed to growing threats from China and Russia.

Beijing is closing the gap with Washington when it comes to ballistic and hypersonic missile technology, while Moscow is modernizing its intercontinental-range missile systems and developing advanced precision strike missiles, the document said.

It also said that the threat of drones -- which have played a key role in the Ukraine war -- is likely to grow, and warned of the danger of ballistic missiles from North Korea and Iran, as well as rocket and missile threats from non-state actors.

Beijing on Wednesday expressed "serious concern" over the plan, saying it undercuts "global strategic balance and stability."

"The United States puts its own interests first and is obsessed with seeking its own absolute security, which violates the principle that no country's security should come at the expense of others," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing.

"(The plan) heightens the risk of space becoming a battlefield, fuels an arms race, and undermines international security," Mao added.

China this month had already joined Russia in slamming the concept as "deeply destabilizing".

It "explicitly provides for a significant strengthening of the arsenal for conducting combat operations in space," said a statement published by the Kremlin after talks between the two sides.

The United States has gained valuable real-world experience in defending against missiles and drones in recent years.

In Ukraine, US systems have been used to counter advanced Russian missiles, while American planes and warships helped defend Israel against Iranian attacks last year and have repeatedly shot down missiles and drones launched at ships by Yemen's Tehran-backed Huthi rebels.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike
 Jerusalem (AFP) May 15, 2025
 The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Thursday and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The attack was claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels. It was the third time in as many days that Israel's air defences intercepted a missile that the military said was fired from Yemen. The Iran-backed Huthis said in a statement that they had targeted Tel Aviv's international airport "with the help of a hypersonic ballistic missile". "Following the sirens that ... read more
MISSILE DEFENSE
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US

 Israel says intercepted missile from Yemen, Huthis claim attack

 Israel army says intercepts missile from Yemen, Huthis claim strike

 Israel warns Yemenis to avoid ports after intercepting missile
MISSILE DEFENSE
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers

 US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program

 Israel military tells Yemenis to evacuate Huthi-run ports

 North Korea fires flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
MISSILE DEFENSE
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory

 Lyten Unveils U.S.-Made Lithium-Sulfur Battery Platform for Advanced Drone Propulsion
MISSILE DEFENSE
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges

 Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

 China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MISSILE DEFENSE
'Paradigm shift': Germany says to meet Trump's NATO spending target

 UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO

 EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm

 UK govt defends supplying fighter jet parts to Israel
MISSILE DEFENSE
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky

 Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q

 Warm Trump-Erdogan ties puts Turkey at heart of peace diplomacy

 China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army
MISSILE DEFENSE
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.