Zelensky appoints new ground forces chief

Shapovalov worked as a military aid liaison in Germany and previously commanded Ukraine's southern military district.
In his evening address, Zelensky said he hoped Shapovalov would bring "real combat experience" to the role and called for changes in the Ukrainian army, which is struggling to hold off Moscow's forces more than three years into Russia's invasion.
"Changes are needed, this is a mandatory issue," Zelensky said in his evening address.
Moscow's forces have been advancing across the front line for over a year and have been making inroads in Ukraine's Sumy region, which the Kremlin had not occupied since the start of the war.
Peace talks on ending the conflict have stalled in recent weeks and Kyiv's biggest ally, Washington, is now focusing its attention on the Middle East.
Russia says it is open to a peace settlement but Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging talks to prolong the fighting.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters