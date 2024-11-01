Military Space News
 Airspan 5G platform selected for Space Compass high altitude maritime network
by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 30, 2026

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC has announced that it will deploy a 5G Air-to-Ground communications system for Space Compass's High-Altitude Platform Station, creating a new capability for maritime domain awareness from the stratosphere. The partnership will use high-altitude aircraft operating around 16 to 18 kilometers to extend secure broadband connectivity far beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial networks over the ocean.

The demonstration system is designed to provide secure command-and-control links and real-time mission data between a HAPS aircraft and ground stations at ranges of up to 300 kilometers. By operating at stratospheric altitudes, the platform can maintain persistent coverage of shipping lanes, coastal regions, and remote ocean areas from above the weather.

Airspan's 5G In-Motion Air-to-Ground technology will underpin the airborne and ground segments, delivering high-speed data rates, wide-area coverage, and continuous 360 degree connectivity. The design combines advanced beam-forming techniques with high-gain antenna systems to maintain reliable links between a fast-moving high-altitude aircraft and multiple ground nodes.

The end-to-end system architecture includes airborne radios and antennas integrated with onboard 5G processing units tailored for stratospheric operations. On the ground, a complete 5G radio access network, core network, and management platform supports network control, traffic handling, and monitoring, with all elements optimized for the power, weight, and environmental constraints of high-altitude flight.

Extensive laboratory and pre-flight testing will precede airborne validation, with initial trials planned on light aircraft in 2026. These tests are intended to confirm link performance, handover behavior, and end-to-end system reliability before moving to full stratospheric flight trials targeted for 2027.

"This collaboration brings together Space Compass's vision for high-altitude maritime surveillance with Airspan's leadership in 5G Air-to-Ground technology," said Yasuhiko Morita, CTO of Space Compass. "By extending reliable broadband connectivity into the stratosphere, we are enabling a new class of persistent maritime domain awareness that supports security, safety, and environmental protection."

"Airspan is proud to support this groundbreaking HAPS program with our 5G ATG platform," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales Officer at Airspan. "Our technology is designed to deliver carrier-grade performance in some of the most demanding environments, and this project demonstrates how 5G can unlock powerful new applications for high-altitude aviation and wide-area surveillance."

Airspan plans to showcase its Air-to-Ground platform, along with ORAN, Digital DAS and broader 5G product portfolio, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 2 to 5. The company positions the HAPS program as part of a wider strategy to apply 5G technologies across in-building, outdoor, and airborne networks for both public and private operators.


