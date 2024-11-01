Airspan 5G platform selected for Space Compass high altitude maritime network

The demonstration system is designed to provide secure command-and-control links and real-time mission data between a HAPS aircraft and ground stations at ranges of up to 300 kilometers. By operating at stratospheric altitudes, the platform can maintain persistent coverage of shipping lanes, coastal regions, and remote ocean areas from above the weather.
Airspan's 5G In-Motion Air-to-Ground technology will underpin the airborne and ground segments, delivering high-speed data rates, wide-area coverage, and continuous 360 degree connectivity. The design combines advanced beam-forming techniques with high-gain antenna systems to maintain reliable links between a fast-moving high-altitude aircraft and multiple ground nodes.
The end-to-end system architecture includes airborne radios and antennas integrated with onboard 5G processing units tailored for stratospheric operations. On the ground, a complete 5G radio access network, core network, and management platform supports network control, traffic handling, and monitoring, with all elements optimized for the power, weight, and environmental constraints of high-altitude flight.
Extensive laboratory and pre-flight testing will precede airborne validation, with initial trials planned on light aircraft in 2026. These tests are intended to confirm link performance, handover behavior, and end-to-end system reliability before moving to full stratospheric flight trials targeted for 2027.
"This collaboration brings together Space Compass's vision for high-altitude maritime surveillance with Airspan's leadership in 5G Air-to-Ground technology," said Yasuhiko Morita, CTO of Space Compass. "By extending reliable broadband connectivity into the stratosphere, we are enabling a new class of persistent maritime domain awareness that supports security, safety, and environmental protection."
"Airspan is proud to support this groundbreaking HAPS program with our 5G ATG platform," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales Officer at Airspan. "Our technology is designed to deliver carrier-grade performance in some of the most demanding environments, and this project demonstrates how 5G can unlock powerful new applications for high-altitude aviation and wide-area surveillance."
Airspan plans to showcase its Air-to-Ground platform, along with ORAN, Digital DAS and broader 5G product portfolio, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 2 to 5. The company positions the HAPS program as part of a wider strategy to apply 5G technologies across in-building, outdoor, and airborne networks for both public and private operators.
Related Links
Airspan Networks Holdings LLC
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport
Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
|
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO
'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore
City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras
Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India
China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats
Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters