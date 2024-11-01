Military Space News
All hands on deck: British Navy sobers up alcohol policy

by AFP Staff Writers
 London (AFP) Jan 29, 2026

The UK navy is tightening the taps on allowing alcohol at sea, the defence ministry said Thursday.

The move marks another sea-change away from ancient tales of sailors enjoying a drink, fuelled in part by the traditional daily ration, or "tot" of rum.

This would be handed out to Royal Navy personnel for about three centuries until the practice was ended in July 1970.

Under new rules unveiled this week, Royal Navy personnel should consume no more than three units of alcohol per day or 14 units of alcohol per week regardless of rank when at sea, a defence source told AFP, asking not to be named.

Each vessel will be required to go teetotal at least two days per week and zero and low-alcohol products will be made available to buy to promote responsible drinking habits, officials said.

This replaces previous guidelines which allowed sailors to have two cans of beer per day, equivalent to over three units a day, depending on the strength of beer.

The changes also match the navy's goal of improving warfighting readiness when personnel are at sea and line up with guidelines given to the UK's general population, officials said.

"The updated policy aligns with advice from the UK chief medical officer, ensuring that our people remain fit for naval operations and comparable with modern military and civilian maritime standards," a Royal Navy spokesperson said.

"It also prioritises the health of our people, which is paramount, and ensures they are ready to respond to the dynamic demands of naval operations, while also continuing to enjoy downtime."

The new restrictions will not apply when sailors are not aboard ships, for example on on-shore bases, the defence source said.

China's ambassador warns Australia on buyback of key port
 Sydney (AFP) Jan 29, 2026
 China will act to defend its companies' interests if Australia forcibly buys back control of the strategic northern port of Darwin, Beijing's ambassador has warned. China's Landbridge group was granted a 99-year lease on the port in 2015, a widely criticised decision that led to stricter scrutiny of infrastructure sales. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised last year to buy back control, criticising the lease as short-sighted for both economic and national security reasons. If Landbridge ... read more
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military

 US approves $2.3 bn sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

 City of London says ready to support EU's rearmament push
Migration, China ties dominate as Trump ally prepares to lead Honduras

 Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 Russia jails US man for five years for illegally transporting weapons
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
