Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 Australia to deploy fleet of underwater strike drones
Australia to deploy fleet of underwater strike drones
 By David WILLIAMS
 Sydney (AFP) Sept 10, 2025

Australia said Wednesday it will deploy a US$1.1 billion fleet of "Ghost Shark" underwater attack drones to bolster its firepower in a "threatening" regional landscape.

The Royal Australian Navy will arm itself with dozens of the home-developed, cutting-edge autonomous drones, with the first entering service in January, it said.

Australia is in the midst of a major military restructure, equipping its navy with long-range strike capabilities in an effort to balance China's expanding military might in the Pacific.

The government said it had signed a Aus$1.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) five-year contract with Anduril Australia to build, maintain and develop the extra-large, uncrewed undersea vehicles, creating 150 jobs.

"This is the highest tech capability in the world," Defence Minister Richard Marles told a news conference, saying it would have a "very long range" as well as stealth capabilities.

"Australia is leading the world in terms of autonomous underwater military capabilities and Ghost Shark is capable of engaging in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike," he said.

- 'Threatening' landscape -

The drones, which can be launched from shore or warships, will complement Australia's strategic enhancements to its submarine and surface fleets, the minister said, declining to provide the exact number to be built.

"Australia faces the most complex, in some ways the most threatening strategic landscape that we have had since the end of the Second World War," Marles said.

"All that we are doing in terms of building a much more capable Defence Force is to deter conflict and to provide for the peace and stability of the region in which we live."

Australia aims to acquire stealthy, nuclear-powered submarines in a multi-decade 2021 AUKUS agreement with Britain and the United States.

In the United States, however, critics have questioned why Washington would sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia without stocking its own military first.

US President Donald Trump's administration has put AUKUS under review to ensure it aligns with his "America First agenda".

Marles said he was confident that the "Ghost Shark" drones and future nuclear-powered submarines would provide a "fundamentally critical" military capability.

Last month, Australia said it would also upgrade its navy with 11 Mogami-class frigates built by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, first entering service by 2030.

Billed as one of Japan's biggest defence export deals since World War II, Australia has agreed to pay US$6 billion over the next 10 years to acquire the fleet of stealth frigates.

Mogami-class warships -- advanced stealth frigates equipped with a potent array of weapons -- are to replace Australia's ageing fleet of Anzac-class vessels.

djw/oho/hmn

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Trump deploys nuclear submarines in row with Russia
 Washington (AFP) Aug 1, 2025
 US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines Friday in an extraordinary escalation of what had been an online war of words with a Russian official over Ukraine and tariffs. Trump and Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, have been sparring on social media for days. Trump's post on his Truth Social platform abruptly took that spat into the very real - and rarely publicized - sphere of nuclear forces. "Based on the highly provocative ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
FLOATING STEEL
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
FLOATING STEEL
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military

 Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions

 Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
FLOATING STEEL
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
FLOATING STEEL
India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers

 London arms show opens under Israel cloud

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

 EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
FLOATING STEEL
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine

 Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'

 Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro

 US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.