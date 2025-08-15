Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
 by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Aug 15, 2025

Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT) reported accelerating traction in the government sector, citing multiple recent contract awards and partnerships. Drawing on its LEO satellite constellation, licensed spectrum, and advanced networking, the company is delivering mission-critical communications for defense and other agencies across demanding operational scenarios.

Globalstar completed a successful proof of concept with Parsons and advanced the satellite-enabled software-defined communications solution to a commercial phase under a commercial access agreement. The waveform technology targets compromised signal environments, enables rapid fielding across diverse missions, and is expected to speed go-to-market pathways for additional Globalstar government and defense offerings.

The company also plans advanced research using XCOM RAN to evaluate high-capacity 5G architectures for defense use. Its plug-and-play design and reliability, paired with Globalstar Band 53 spectrum, support rapid ad hoc deployments for autonomous systems, tactical operations centers, and training facilities employing XR technologies worldwide.

In parallel, Globalstar entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army to demonstrate edge computing for improved situational awareness and decision-making in tactical settings. Expanding opportunities for secure asset tracking and location services further highlight the versatility of Globalstar's low-latency, globally covered satellite solutions.

By combining its satellite constellation, licensed spectrum assets, and 5G RAN capabilities, Globalstar can transition seamlessly between satellite and terrestrial links based on mission need. This architecture aims to deliver resilient, flexible communications for government and defense customers across critical operations.

Current contracts are expected to generate at least 60 million dollars over the next five years. The expanding government customer base and growing pipeline suggest this segment could ultimately deliver revenue well above today's contracted minimums, according to the company.

"These recent wins validate the mission-critical reliability of our satellite and terrestrial solutions in the most demanding operational environments," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Globalstar CEO. "The government area of our business has established a strong foothold and represents an important growth driver for the Company."

