 Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport
 by Mark Moran
 Washington DC (UPI) Sep 7, 2025

A drone launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen struck the arrivals area of the Ramon Airport in southern Israel Sunday, the Israeli military and airport officials said.

It is the latest in a series of ongoing attacks as the Iran-supported group began targeting Israel as what it is says is a sign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthi-controlled Yemeni Armed Forces issued a warning after the attack that "the airports inside occupied Palestine are not safe and will be continuously targeted," a statement from the group said. The Houthis said in the statement that the strike caused significant damage to the airport and took responsibility for the closure.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, which is controlled by by the Houthis, said "the airports inside occupied Palestine are not safe and will be continuously targeted."

The airport reopened after a 90 minute closure.

"There is no indication of a technical malfunction in the existing detention systems," the military said in a statement on Sunday, adding that an "extensive investigation" is expected, CNN reported. Several other drones on Sunday were intercepted, the military said.

Most of the Houthi-backed drones fired on Israel have been intercepted before striking the country. In this case, the drone was originally not deemed a threat which is why there was no alarm, officials said.

Israel's emergency response service said it received a report at about 2:35 p.m. that a drone had landed in the Ramon Airport area. Two people received minor injuries, the emergency service, known as Magen David Adom said.

Israel has a complex security system in place to warn of incoming projectiles, but in this case, no alarm was sounded, officials said.

Houthi-backed groups have also targeted shipping traffic in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, among the world's most important waterways, in the ongoing battle.

