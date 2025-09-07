Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

It is the latest in a series of ongoing attacks as the Iran-supported group began targeting Israel as what it is says is a sign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The Houthi-controlled Yemeni Armed Forces issued a warning after the attack that "the airports inside occupied Palestine are not safe and will be continuously targeted," a statement from the group said. The Houthis said in the statement that the strike caused significant damage to the airport and took responsibility for the closure.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, which is controlled by by the Houthis, said "the airports inside occupied Palestine are not safe and will be continuously targeted."
The airport reopened after a 90 minute closure.
"There is no indication of a technical malfunction in the existing detention systems," the military said in a statement on Sunday, adding that an "extensive investigation" is expected, CNN reported. Several other drones on Sunday were intercepted, the military said.
Most of the Houthi-backed drones fired on Israel have been intercepted before striking the country. In this case, the drone was originally not deemed a threat which is why there was no alarm, officials said.
Israel's emergency response service said it received a report at about 2:35 p.m. that a drone had landed in the Ramon Airport area. Two people received minor injuries, the emergency service, known as Magen David Adom said.
Israel has a complex security system in place to warn of incoming projectiles, but in this case, no alarm was sounded, officials said.
Houthi-backed groups have also targeted shipping traffic in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, among the world's most important waterways, in the ongoing battle.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
What to watch at China's massive military parade
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
China denies conspiring with NK, Russia; Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters