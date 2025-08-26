Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Denver CO (SPX) Aug 26, 2025

York Space Systems has shipped its final spacecraft for the upcoming Tranche 1 Transport Layer mission, completing delivery of all 21 satellites that will constitute the launch payload. The launch will mark the first operational deployment of the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, designed to support frontline warfighters with secure communications and resilient data transport.

All spacecraft were built and delivered from York's high-rate production facilities, highlighting the company's capacity to scale national security space manufacturing. The achievement demonstrates the shift from limited custom-built designs to an industrial production model aimed at meeting rapidly evolving threats.

"This launch marks the operational beginning of a new era in national security space, one defined by responsiveness, capacity, and real-world performance," said Melanie Preisser, York's vice president and general manager. She emphasized that York is the first to deliver Tranche 1 spacecraft and that the systems were produced at unprecedented rates.

The mission signals a transition for SDA from experimental demonstrations to an enduring defense capability. Once deployed, the low-Earth orbit constellation will provide Link 16 connectivity directly to warfighters, enabling secure and cost-effective communications compared to traditional defense procurement models.

"Our satellites are built, delivered, and ready for launch, now all that's left is integration with the rocket," Preisser added.

The milestone follows a year of significant progress for York, which launched the Dragoon and BARD missions earlier this year, both showcasing advanced communications capabilities, including demonstrations for NASA. The company's ability to deliver spacecraft quickly and at scale positions it as a strong candidate for future U.S. Space Force contracts, where speed, reliability, and resilience are key requirements.

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
