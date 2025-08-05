Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

The PTS-G program aims to deliver enhanced, anti-jam satellite communications through small satellites operating in geosynchronous orbit. These assets will ensure global, assured access to tactical communications for military users, even in contested environments. Designed as a cost-effective solution, PTS-G integrates the advanced Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW) with existing user terminals and infrastructure.
Under the initial Delivery Order 1, each awardee will develop and demonstrate design concepts based on their current commercial systems. These efforts are intended to fulfill PTS-G capability objectives and will shape future production competitions.
"Our PTS-G contract transforms how SSC acquires SATCOM capability for the warfighter," stated Cordell DeLaPena, Jr., program executive officer for SSC Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation and Timing. "The incorporation of commercial baseline designs to meet military capability significantly enhances the Space Force's speed and efficiency to add capability to meet emerging threats."
Erin Carper, division chief for SSC Tactical SATCOM, added, "By maximizing the use of commercially available products and awarding to a pool of offerors on this IDIQ contract, the Space Force ensures value for the DoD and taxpayer while driving competition and promoting the long-term viability of the SATCOM industrial base."
Following this initial phase, SSC plans to award a production contract in 2026 for the deployment of PTS-G space vehicles to meet initial operational capability, with the first satellite launch targeted for 2028. A second round of production awards is expected in 2028, leading to a subsequent launch in 2031.
