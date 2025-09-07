Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions

The technology, named T-STAR, enables swarms of drones to communicate and adapt in real time. Each drone can instantly alter its path to avoid collisions while maintaining formation, ensuring the group continues toward its target with minimal disruption.
Traditional systems often require drones to slow down drastically in cluttered or unpredictable environments. By contrast, T-STAR maintains high performance even in obstacle-rich settings, completing missions faster and with smoother trajectories.
"T-STAR allows autonomous aerial vehicles to operate as a truly intelligent swarm, combining speed, safety, and coordination in ways that were previously impossible," said lead author Dr Junyan Hu of Durham University. "This opens up new possibilities for using cooperative robotic swarms in complex scenarios, where every second counts."
Applications range from emergency response and wildfire monitoring to environmental exploration, agriculture, and parcel delivery. In disaster zones, coordinated swarms could deliver supplies or locate survivors far more efficiently than current approaches.
The system's design balances autonomy and teamwork. Each drone retains independence yet functions as part of a dynamic network, similar to birds in flight. This duality grants both resilience and adaptability, allowing swarms to navigate sudden challenges.
Initial laboratory and simulation tests confirmed T-STAR's advantages, and researchers are preparing to expand trials into outdoor environments, paving the way toward practical deployment at scale.
Research Report:T-STAR: Time-Optimal Swarm Trajectory Planning for Quadrotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Related Links
Durham University
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip
France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
US approves $825 mn missile sale to Ukraine; France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine
Russian drone barrage cuts power for thousands in Ukraine
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Lebanon says Israeli drone explodes after crash, killing two soldiers
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
What to watch at China's massive military parade
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
EU defence spending to hit record 380 bn euros in 2025
Pope urges end to 'pandemic of arms'
UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair
Defence giant Rheinmetall opens mega-plant as Europe rearms
Not for Russia to 'decide' if West can deploy troops to Ukraine: NATO chief
China denies conspiring with NK, Russia; Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Open mic caught Xi, Putin discussing immortality
Nicaragua's Ortega says US aims to 'overthrow governments'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters