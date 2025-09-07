Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

The XRJ enables connectivity in GEO, MEO, and LEO orbits, ensuring operational flexibility across land, sea, and air. It integrates a Block Up Converter, Low-Noise Block Down Converter, Transmit Reject Filter, and polarizer/orthomode transducer into a rugged IP-67 sealed enclosure. The system supports WGS, GovSat, Skynet, and Inmarsat GX networks, is Mil-STD 164C compliant, and is exempt from ITAR regulations.
Users can configure the transceiver remotely via a web-based GUI, with additional features including optional electro-mechanical polarity switching and Co-Pol operation. It also supports Open BUC Modem Interface Protocol and the latest L/S-Band modem intermediate frequency technologies with 10 MHz reference compatibility.
"The government band XRJ represents a significant development in satcom capabilities for this community of mission critical users. This will ensure consistent, reliable performance across government satcom networks and will ensure that they are fully equipped for future technological developments," said Gordon Blaikie, CEO of Global Invacom Group.
The XRJ will be showcased at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London from September 9 to 12, 2025.
