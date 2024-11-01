Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
 by Adam Schrader
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 29, 2025

An Australian cybersecurity expert who served as director of L3Harris Trenchant, a U.S. defense contractor, has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling trade secrets to a Russian broker that resells cyber exploits to buyers including the Russian government.

Peter Williams, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of trade secrets that had been stolen over a three-year period from the defense contractor where he worked, the U.S. Justice Department announced in a news release.

The Justice Department did not name the American company, but British government corporate records showed it to be L3Harris Trenchant, where he was employed as the director from October 2024 until he resigned in August.

Williams admitted as part of his plea deal that he used his access to steal $35 million worth of trade secrets beginning in 2022 until his resignation, the Justice Department said.

Using the alias John Taylor, Williams then entered into "multiple written contracts" with a Russian broker who paid him some $1.3 million in cryptocurrency, and then used the money to buy himself fake Rolexes and high-end jewelry.

Sources told Australia's ABC broadcaster that Williams previously worked for the Australian Signals Directorate, the country's equivalent to the U.S. National Security Agency.

Precise details of what was stolen by Williams have not been made public, but the Justice Department said the materials were "national security-focused software that included at least eight sensitive and protected cyber-exploit components."

"America's national security is not for sale, especially in an evolving threat landscape where cybercrime poses a serious danger to our citizens," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Williams faces up to 10 years in prison for each count at his sentencing, expected to take place next year. He also faces fines of up to $300,000 and will have to pay restitution of $1.3 million.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
 Sofia, Bulgaria (AFP) Oct 28, 2025
 The Bulgarian government and German arms maker Rheinmetall said on Tuesday they have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture to build a gunpowder and artillery shells plant in central Bulgaria. According to the Bulgarian government, the planned factory is one of the largest investments into the country's defence industry, and will contribute to efforts by the EU and NATO to strengthen Europe's defence autonomy. Under the contract signed by the Bulgarian government and Rheinmetall, Bulga ... read more
MILPLEX
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MILPLEX
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
MILPLEX
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
MILPLEX
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
MILPLEX
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
MILPLEX
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
MILPLEX
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi

 Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
MILPLEX
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.