Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 29, 2025

The death toll from a blast at a military factory in central Russia earlier this month has risen to 23, authorities said Wednesday after completing search and rescue operations.

Officials have not said what caused the October 22 blast in the city of Kopeysk, but have opened an investigation into industrial safety violations.

"The final list of victims of the tragedy includes 23 people," the regional government said on Telegram, up from a previous toll of 12 given the day after the incident.

Social media videos showed a fireball erupting into the night sky at the Plastmass plant, which produces explosives, including for the Russian army.

The explosion levelled one of the plant's buildings. Rescuers spent a week searching through the rubble for survivors and bodies.

Investigators pushed back against reports that it was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Kopeysk lies in Russia's rust belt in the Ural mountains, home to many military enterprises, around 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
 Sofia, Bulgaria (AFP) Oct 28, 2025
 The Bulgarian government and German arms maker Rheinmetall said on Tuesday they have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture to build a gunpowder and artillery shells plant in central Bulgaria. According to the Bulgarian government, the planned factory is one of the largest investments into the country's defence industry, and will contribute to efforts by the EU and NATO to strengthen Europe's defence autonomy. Under the contract signed by the Bulgarian government and Rheinmetall, Bulga ... read more
MILPLEX
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
MILPLEX
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
MILPLEX
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses

 UK military to get new powers to shoot down drones
MILPLEX
Iridium and T-Mobile expand PNT deployment under U.S. DOT resilience program

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 China charts new path for integrated space and terrestrial connectivity
MILPLEX
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
MILPLEX
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports

 British troops part of US-led mission in Israel: defence ministry

 Sweden says Zelensky to visit for 'defence export' announcement
MILPLEX
China says Xi, Trump to have 'in depth' talks on 'major issues'

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi

 Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
MILPLEX
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.