Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed Thursday that McGee retired earlier this month, The Hill reported.
"Gen. McGee is retiring, and the War Department is grateful for his service," Parnell said in a statement. "Lt. Gen. JP McGee will retire after nearly three years of outstanding leadership and service on the Joint Staff."
"We are grateful for his 35 years of honorable and dedicated service to the nation," a Joint Chiefs spokesperson told CNN. "We owe him a great debt for his service, and it is regrettable [that] anonymous sources would put the focus anywhere else."
CNN cited unnamed sources as saying McGee was targeted for removal starting in the spring due to his close working relationship with former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.
McGee differed with Hegseth and Caine on several issues, including the military strikes on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean over the past two months, as well as the war in Ukraine, according to CNN.
Parnell denied McGee retired due to differences with Hegseth and Caine.
The general served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff as its director for strategy, plans and policy, and former President Joe Biden nominated him to become director about a year ago.
The Senate did not confirm McGee's promotion, and the administration did not nominate him after President Donald Trump replaced Biden in January.
While on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, McGee advised Caine regarding long-term strategy, weighing the risks of possible military actions and contingency plans.
McGee's departure is one of more than a dozen among senior military leaders since Trump was inaugurated for his second term in January.
Hegseth ordered the nation's highest-ranking military officers to attend a meeting at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 30.
Many who attended the meeting viewed it as a "'loyalty test'" in which Hegseth urged them to "be killers for America," Military.com reported.
Parnell downplayed criticism of the meeting and said Hegseth announced that "promotions and combat assignments will be given based on merit and ability, not diversity quotas."
"These core principles have been the foundation of our force for generations and drive our entire institution," he told Military.com.
McGee's 35 years of service included 10 deployments to support combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and many staff tours, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He also was the commanding officer of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division, 75th Ranger Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters