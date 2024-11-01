Military Space News
 Australian military locks in long term UHF satcom on SES IS 22
by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 14, 2026

Satellite communications provider SES has signed an extended agreement to deliver secure uninterrupted satellite connectivity to the Australian Defence Force for at least 16 years using the ultra high frequency military payload aboard the IS 22 spacecraft. The deal secures long term access to a mission that has underpinned Australian secure military communications since the satellite entered service in 2012.

Under the renewed arrangement SES will reposition IS 22 to a new orbital slot selected by the Australian Defence Force to optimise coverage across key operating areas in the Indo Pacific. The company will also develop a dedicated ground segment that includes a purpose built antenna facility on Australian territory to support resilient round the clock operations.

According to SES the agreement guarantees critical communications capability for the Australian Defence Force and its strategic partners across the wider region. SES Global Government senior vice president Philippe Glaesner said the commitment provides operational certainty at a time when secure sovereign connectivity is increasingly important for defence users.

The IS 22 UHF payload has become a central element of Australian military satellite communications supporting national missions as well as combined operations with close allies including the United States. With no comparable UHF capacity immediately available in the Indo Pacific theatre the continued use of IS 22 allows Australia to preserve a vital communications advantage while reinforcing multinational defence cooperation.

Demand for secure military satellite services has risen sharply in recent years particularly in the UHF band where available spectrum and in orbit capacity remain limited. By locking in access to IS 22 through at least 2033 with options that can extend the arrangement to 2041 the Australian Defence Force aims to sustain assured command and control secure mobility and interoperability with coalition partners well into the next decade.

The agreement also positions SES as a long term strategic partner for Australian defence space activities. In addition to managing spacecraft repositioning and payload operations SES will be responsible for delivering the supporting ground infrastructure and ensuring that the service remains robust against evolving operational requirements and threat environments.

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




