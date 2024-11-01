Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Planet secures multi year satellite contract with Swedish Armed Forces
illustration only

Planet secures multi year satellite contract with Swedish Armed Forces

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2026

Planet Labs PBC has signed a multi year, low nine figure agreement with the Swedish Armed Forces to deliver a suite of satellites, space based data and awareness solutions in support of Sweden's peace and security operations.

The contract gives Sweden ownership of a fleet of Planet satellites alongside access to high resolution imagery and intelligence solutions, providing a sovereign space capability without the cost and complexity of developing and operating proprietary systems.

Planet has standardized this satellite services model to offer governments a cost effective, low risk and rapid pathway to advanced space based capabilities, avoiding prohibitive capital investments and operational burdens associated with standalone constellations.

Over the last year, Planet has signed more than half a billion dollars in satellite services contracts, including agreements supporting the national security needs of Japan via JSAT and in collaboration with Germany, underscoring rising demand for commercial Earth observation in defense applications.

"Europe needs its own eyes, and Sweden is leading the way by rapidly securing its own, comprehensive space capability - helping achieve its own security objectives and assisting regional allies, like Ukraine, with timely, critical information," said Will Marshall, Planet CEO and Co Founder.

Marshall said Sweden is leveraging Planet's scaled production line and agile aerospace methodology to combine acquisition speed with long term sovereignty, gaining independent access to strategic geospatial intelligence without compromising on responsiveness or control.

Planet operates one of the world's largest Earth observation fleets and supplies governments and commercial customers with near daily imagery to monitor and detect change across land and ocean domains, helping promote transparency and security at regional and global scales.

The company has launched more than 600 satellites to date and currently delivers a near daily scan of the Earth's landmass and tens of millions of square kilometers of global oceans, complemented by high resolution, rapid tasking capabilities from its SuperDove, Tanager and Pelican constellations.

Planet has also announced its forthcoming Owl constellation, which is being designed to provide near daily 1 meter class imagery, further increasing the company's ability to supply detailed, frequently refreshed views of strategic locations worldwide.

Revenues from the Swedish Armed Forces agreement are expected to be recognized over several years, and Planet said the deal does not change its previously issued financial guidance for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

The company plans to use the added capacity from the expanded fleet to support both government and commercial users globally, broadening access to space based monitoring services across sectors including security, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management.

Related Links
 Planet Labs PBC
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Sierra Space finishes first plane of SDA missile tracking satellite structures
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 07, 2026
 Sierra Space has completed the first nine satellite structures for the Space Development Agency's Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program, delivering Plane 1 of its contracted 18 satellites three months ahead of schedule. The milestone supports delivery and launch preparation timelines for the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer within the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. Erik Daehler, Senior Vice President of Sierra Space Defense, said the company brought its Victory Works high-rate manufacturing facili ... read more
SPACEWAR
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SPACEWAR
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant

 North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

 North Korea's Kim touts new rocket launchers that could target South

 North Korea's Kim orders factories to make more missiles in 2026
SPACEWAR
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Tethered UAV system demonstrates autonomous knotting for heavy load aerial transport

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones

 Drones take thermal readings to track dolphin health
SPACEWAR
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches
SPACEWAR
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence

 German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Trump says will ban US defense companies issuing dividends, stock buybacks

 Trump seeks 50% hike in defense budget to $1.5 trillion

 Netanyahu says wants Israel to cope without US aid within decade

 Malaysian ex-army chief detained in military procurement graft probe
SPACEWAR
Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

 Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet as China flexes muscles

 Timeline of Japan and China's spat

 MPs concerned ahead of UK decision on mega Chinese embassy
SPACEWAR
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.