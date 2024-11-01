Planet secures multi year satellite contract with Swedish Armed Forces

The contract gives Sweden ownership of a fleet of Planet satellites alongside access to high resolution imagery and intelligence solutions, providing a sovereign space capability without the cost and complexity of developing and operating proprietary systems.
Planet has standardized this satellite services model to offer governments a cost effective, low risk and rapid pathway to advanced space based capabilities, avoiding prohibitive capital investments and operational burdens associated with standalone constellations.
Over the last year, Planet has signed more than half a billion dollars in satellite services contracts, including agreements supporting the national security needs of Japan via JSAT and in collaboration with Germany, underscoring rising demand for commercial Earth observation in defense applications.
"Europe needs its own eyes, and Sweden is leading the way by rapidly securing its own, comprehensive space capability - helping achieve its own security objectives and assisting regional allies, like Ukraine, with timely, critical information," said Will Marshall, Planet CEO and Co Founder.
Marshall said Sweden is leveraging Planet's scaled production line and agile aerospace methodology to combine acquisition speed with long term sovereignty, gaining independent access to strategic geospatial intelligence without compromising on responsiveness or control.
Planet operates one of the world's largest Earth observation fleets and supplies governments and commercial customers with near daily imagery to monitor and detect change across land and ocean domains, helping promote transparency and security at regional and global scales.
The company has launched more than 600 satellites to date and currently delivers a near daily scan of the Earth's landmass and tens of millions of square kilometers of global oceans, complemented by high resolution, rapid tasking capabilities from its SuperDove, Tanager and Pelican constellations.
Planet has also announced its forthcoming Owl constellation, which is being designed to provide near daily 1 meter class imagery, further increasing the company's ability to supply detailed, frequently refreshed views of strategic locations worldwide.
Revenues from the Swedish Armed Forces agreement are expected to be recognized over several years, and Planet said the deal does not change its previously issued financial guidance for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.
The company plans to use the added capacity from the expanded fleet to support both government and commercial users globally, broadening access to space based monitoring services across sectors including security, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management.
