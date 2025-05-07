BlackSky Completes First Gen-3 Satellite Commissioning and Prepares Second Unit for Q2 Launch

"BlackSky has demonstrated incredible, industry-leading speed for launch to on-orbit operations, completing commissioning for our first Gen-3 satellite a full month ahead of schedule," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "This pace of performance is a testament to our team's experience, quality, and rigor in design, production, and testing, providing BlackSky a significant advantage in scaling this service rapidly and reliably for our customers."
The Gen-3 satellite commissioning process begins immediately after deployment, including initial tracking, establishing first contact, and sequential activation of critical subsystems. This phase is followed by calibration of payloads, sensors, communications, and control systems, along with optimization of automated operations across the entire constellation-to-ground architecture. BlackSky's first Gen-3 satellite achieved early imagery capture within just five days and AI-enabled analytics within three weeks of launch.
"BlackSky has received overwhelmingly positive customer feedback on the early 35-centimeter high-resolution imagery. The detail in these samples allows users to observe features typically captured by higher resolution systems, such as sunroofs on cars or individual people and their shadows," O'Toole added. "This combination of high-resolution imagery and AI analytics significantly expands mission capabilities and shortens the time needed for complex analyses from days to mere minutes."
As the second Gen-3 unit undergoes final preparations, it is set to be shipped to Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, for an anticipated Q2 launch. This upcoming launch is part of BlackSky's broader strategy to integrate high-cadence, very high-resolution 35-centimeter imagery into daily customer workflows later this year.
Related Links
BlackSky Technology
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim
Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis
Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport
Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff
US approves $3.5 bn missile sale to Saudis
Iran unveils new ballistic missile with 1,200 km range
Britain, U.S. attack Houthi drone manufacturing targets in Yemen
US lost 7 multi-million-dollar drones in Yemen area since March
Pakistan says it shot down Indian drone along Kashmir border
Russian drone strike kills 9 in Ukraine bus, governor says
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system
HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
|
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defence spending
German defence firm Rheinmetall sees sales rise amid rearmament push
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday
In White House shake-up, Mike Waltz fired as security adviser but nominated as U.N. ambassador
Chinese president to visit Russia on May 7-10: Kremlin
India defence minister to attend Russia's Victory Day parade
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters