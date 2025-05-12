Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility

The selected companies were chosen from four initial competitors that completed Phase 1 of the program, which included successful Preliminary Design Reviews (PDRs) from each. This progression to Phase 2 supports SSC's goal of fostering innovation while controlling costs by maintaining competitive pressure. The selection criteria included factors such as cost, schedule, and performance, ensuring the best value for the government.
The EST program focuses on establishing crosslink compatibility among future space systems through standardized enterprise waveforms. These terminals are designed to be low in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) while supporting the broader MILNET space data network, which aims to create a resilient space mesh network capable of providing diverse communication paths. The program also leverages prior Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial investments to develop enterprise waveforms optimized for Beyond Low Earth Orbit (bLEO) communications.
"I'm pleased with the progress on the EST program so far. The EST prototypes are foundational elements to the future space data transport network that we are building," said USSF Lt. Col. Jeffrey Fry, MILNET Program Manager for SSC's Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power Program Executive Office. "The ESTs will implement a common waveform so all satellites carrying these terminals can talk to each other. This is important as the network of satellites carrying EST-compatible terminals will provide diverse communication paths for data that is critical to our national security and our way of life."
