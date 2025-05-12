Military Space News
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
 Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
illustration only
Space Laser Communication Terminal Prototypes Enter Phase 2 for Advanced On-Orbit Crosslink Compatibility
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 12, 2025

The United States Space Force's (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded contracts to CACI, General Atomics, and Viasat as part of Phase 2 of the $100 million Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) program. This phase aims to advance the development of space laser communication terminal prototypes, promoting long-range, resilient space communications. The contracts were issued through the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA), supporting the SSC's objective to enhance the industrial base for advanced space technologies.

The selected companies were chosen from four initial competitors that completed Phase 1 of the program, which included successful Preliminary Design Reviews (PDRs) from each. This progression to Phase 2 supports SSC's goal of fostering innovation while controlling costs by maintaining competitive pressure. The selection criteria included factors such as cost, schedule, and performance, ensuring the best value for the government.

The EST program focuses on establishing crosslink compatibility among future space systems through standardized enterprise waveforms. These terminals are designed to be low in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) while supporting the broader MILNET space data network, which aims to create a resilient space mesh network capable of providing diverse communication paths. The program also leverages prior Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial investments to develop enterprise waveforms optimized for Beyond Low Earth Orbit (bLEO) communications.

"I'm pleased with the progress on the EST program so far. The EST prototypes are foundational elements to the future space data transport network that we are building," said USSF Lt. Col. Jeffrey Fry, MILNET Program Manager for SSC's Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power Program Executive Office. "The ESTs will implement a common waveform so all satellites carrying these terminals can talk to each other. This is important as the network of satellites carrying EST-compatible terminals will provide diverse communication paths for data that is critical to our national security and our way of life."

Related Links
 Space Systems Command
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Apr 30, 2025
 China has launched the Tianlian II-05 satellite into orbit, marking a new step in enhancing the country's space-based communication and tracking capabilities. The satellite lifted off at 11:54 pm Beijing Time on Sunday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province aboard a Long March 3B rocket and was successfully placed into its designated geosynchronous orbit. As the latest addition to China's second-generation data relay satellite system, Tianlian II-05 is designed to provide rob ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Russia, China slam Trump's plan for 'Iron Dome' missile shield

 Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

 Israel says it downed Yemen-fired missile claimed by Huthis

 Israel says intercepts missile fired by Yemen's Huthis
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Huthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

 Israel strikes Yemen after Huthi attack on Ben Gurion airport

 Pakistan conducts second missile test, India readies civil defence drills
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Drone strike targets Port Sudan navy base: army source

 Pakistan and India accuse each other of waves of drone attacks

 Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
China launches advanced Tianlian II-05 relay satellite to boost space communications

 Sidus Space awarded US patent allowance for modular satellite system

 HRL and Boeing advance quantum satellite communications milestone

 Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles

 Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Merz supports easing EU fiscal rules to boost defence spending

 Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

 U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military

 Hegseth revises U.S. Army blueprint to 'ensure peace through strength'
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Trump tells India and Pakistan to 'stop' clashes

 Pentagon chief orders 20% cut in number of top officers

 China congratulates Pope Leo on election, hopes for 'dialogue'

 Sotheby's postpones historical gems auction after India backlash
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.