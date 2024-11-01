Military Space News
ABOUT US
 Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition
illustration only

Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 More than a century after Pavlov trained dogs to link a bell with food, neuroscientists at the University of California, San Francisco report that the brain may rely more on the timing of rewards than on sheer repetition when forming associative memories of cues and outcomes. Their work suggests that what matters for learning is how far apart cue-reward experiences are spaced in time, rather than how many times those pairings occur in total.

The study, led by Vijay Mohan K. Namboodiri, PhD, an associate professor of Neurology at UCSF, challenges a longstanding view that associative learning is primarily a trial-and-error process in which repeated pairings gradually strengthen expectations. Instead, the researchers propose that the interval between cue and reward experiences controls how much each new instance updates the brain's internal model, with longer gaps leading the brain to extract more information from each event.

Traditional theories hold that when an animal first encounters a cue followed by a reward, dopamine neurons fire at the time of the reward, and that with enough repetitions, dopamine release shifts to the cue as the brain learns to predict the outcome. In this framework, each reward delivery causes a small adjustment in the prediction, increasing it when the reward arrives as expected and decreasing it when it does not. The new UCSF work reinterprets this process by emphasizing how the passage of time between learning episodes scales the brain's learning rate.

To test their ideas, Namboodiri and postdoctoral scholar Dennis Burke, PhD, trained mice to associate a brief sound with access to sugar-sweetened water, while systematically varying the time between sound-and-reward trials. Some mice experienced trials 30 to 60 seconds apart, whereas others encountered the same cue-reward sequence only once every five to ten minutes or longer. As a result, the shorter-interval group received many more total rewards than the longer-interval group over the same training period.

If learning depended mainly on the total number of cue-reward pairings, mice with more frequent trials should have acquired the association more quickly. Instead, the researchers found that mice receiving far fewer rewards learned just as much as animals that experienced roughly twenty times more trials in the same amount of time. This parity in learning across very different repetition counts points to the importance of temporal spacing in determining how strongly each reward influences future expectations.

According to Burke, the findings indicate that associative learning follows a principle closer to "timing is everything" than to "practice makes perfect," because events that are spaced farther apart deliver a larger increment of learning per occurrence. When the UCSF team monitored dopamine activity in the brains of the mice, they observed that longer spacing between rewards allowed dopamine responses to shift from the reward to the cue after fewer repetitions, consistent with a higher learning rate under sparse conditions.

In a further experiment, the team dissociated cue frequency from reward frequency by playing the sound every 60 seconds but delivering sugar water only about 10 percent of the time. Under this intermittent reward schedule, mice began releasing dopamine in response to the sound after relatively few actual rewards, regardless of whether any particular cue was followed by sugar water. This pattern reinforces the idea that rare but informative reward events drive rapid updating of expectations, even when most cues are not rewarded.

The results have implications for how scientists understand learning in everyday life and in conditions such as addiction. Behaviors like smoking often involve irregular, intermittent experiences of nicotine tied to strong environmental cues, such as the sight or smell of cigarettes, which can powerfully trigger the urge to smoke. Continuous-delivery treatments like nicotine patches may work in part by breaking the tight coupling between discrete nicotine intake events and dopamine surges, thereby weakening the learned association and reducing craving.

Namboodiri now plans to explore how this timing-based learning framework could inform the design of faster and more efficient artificial intelligence systems. Many current AI algorithms adjust their internal models by making small updates after nearly every interaction across enormous data sets, a process that can be computationally expensive and slow. A learning model that, like the mouse brain in these experiments, draws more information from sparse but strategically spaced experiences could enable AI to converge on accurate predictions with far fewer training examples.

The researchers note that, for now, biological brains still far outpace machines in their ability to extract structure from limited and irregular data streams. By clarifying how the brain uses the spacing of rewards and cues to control how strongly each event shapes future expectations, the UCSF study offers a new perspective on why natural learning can be so efficient and how engineered systems might be redesigned to emulate that efficiency.

Research Report:Duration between rewards controls the rate of behavioral and dopaminergic learning

Related Links
 University of California - San Francisco
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 18, 2026
 From tracking the trajectory and speed of a footballer's strike to monitoring a Tour de France rider's real-time power output, performance athlete data is deepening its reach in sports, with specialised firms eyeing to score big business. The potential is huge, analysts say, not just for helping coaches further refine training and game-day strategies, but for providing novel content to broadcasters or enticing fans to online betting markets. Sports data analysis has surged since the days of "Mon ... read more
ABOUT US
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
ABOUT US
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
ABOUT US
Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence

 Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats
ABOUT US
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
ABOUT US
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
ABOUT US
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
ABOUT US
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'

 The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump

 Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans

 As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
ABOUT US
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters