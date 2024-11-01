Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO

As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO

By Olivier BAUBE
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Feb 12, 2026

US allies in NATO said Thursday they believed the crisis over Greenland had passed after the launch of a mission in the Arctic -- and looked to press on with bolstering Europe's role in the alliance.

President Donald Trump's threats against Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory last month plunged the 76-year-old transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years, before he abruptly backed off.

As part of a package to assuage Trump -- who said the US needed to secure the region against a threat from Russia and China -- NATO announced Wednesday the start of an Arctic Sentry mission to increase security in the region.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said he was "fully confident that this will also meet the concerns of the United States" at a meeting with counterparts from the 32-nation alliance in Brussels.

But while Europe breathed a sigh of relief about the apparent passing of that storm, the Greenland crisis has only reinforced for many the urgent need for Europe to take a greater role in NATO and its own defence in the face of the threat from Russia.

"What I see today is this mindset shift, where people understand that, yes, it is about spending more, but also it is about a duty of vision that we have to do this together with the United States," said NATO boss Mark Rutte.

That is the message being sent by the Trump administration as well: that Europe needs to step up as Washington pivots to focus on other challenges such as China.

US defence under secretary Elbridge Colby said allies were making strides towards a situation where it is "Europe that leads the conventional defence of NATO" rather than traditionally relying on US military might.

And he said Washington would "continue to press, respectfully but firmly and insistently, for a rebalancing of roles and burdens within the Alliance".

"If Europe rises to this moment," he said, "the alliance will emerge stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the challenges ahead," Colby told allies at NATO's Brussels headquarters.

- 'Expect more' -

To make good on plans for Europe to play a bigger role, NATO needs to make strides on fulfilling the pledge made at its summit last year for countries to massively ramp up defence spending.

Military budgets have already increased since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and Trump has spurred on that trend.

"The good news is that the billions are coming in," Rutte said.

He insisted however that he believed the United States would continue to play a central role in defending Europe.

"I predict that longer term, you will see, of course, the nuclear umbrella as the ultimate guarantor of our security here in Europe and Canada, but also a strong conventional presence of the US here in Europe," he said.

In a concrete sign of Europe taking more responsibility within NATO, the alliance this week announced the United States was handing two senior regional command positions to Britain and Italy.

The move was heralded by diplomats as a sign of increased "burden-sharing" within the alliance in action.

French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin referred to a demand several months back from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that Europeans must be able to ensure their own security.

"Well, we are going to do it, we have started to do it," she said.

The next crucial staging post will be the NATO summit in Ankara in July when allies will have to convince Trump that they are already doing enough.

"We'll receive our first full report on allied defence spending," the NATO US ambassador Matthew Whitaker said this week.

"We still have some allies that need to step up, particularly those geographically further from NATO's eastern flank. They're not moving as fast as they should, and we really expect them to do more."

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Why did Xi hold back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump?
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 5, 2026
 China's leader Xi Jinping held back-to-back calls with Russia's Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump this week, timing analysts said on Thursday was rare and significant as Beijing positions itself as a stable global power. Here is what to know about the talks: - Why on the same day? - Xi's video call with Putin on Wednesday afternoon was followed just hours later by a phone call with Trump. "The timing of the call is rare and interesting. It is not common for Xi to have two cal ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms

 Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
SUPERPOWERS
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports

 German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost

 Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
SUPERPOWERS
Will Takaichi's win calm strained Japan-China ties?

 Bangladesh elections test ties with India as China deepens outreach

 Trump says China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year'

 Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks
SUPERPOWERS
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.