Brazil eyes fossil fuel roadmap 'that unites'

The COP30 climate conference in the Amazon city of Belem concluded in November with a deal that lacked any explicit mention of fossil fuels after Saudi Arabia, Russia and India opposed it.
As a consolation, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago offered to push for a separate, voluntary roadmap away from fossil fuels for countries willing to join.
"We don't want to add to divisions. On the contrary, we want to prepare a document that unites countries around what was already agreed in Dubai," Correa do Lago told a group of journalists in Paris.
More than 190 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels at the COP28 meeting in Dubai in 2023, but little progress has been made on the issue since then.
Turkey is hosting the next climate summit, COP31, in November, with Australia leading the negotiations.
"We will see if ... the issue can go into the COP31 agenda," Correa do Lago said.
"But it's clear that the document that we will prepare, the roadmap, is intended for climate negotiators, for the 195 countries that are part of the Paris Agreement and that will therefore discuss the issues based on the consensus reached in Dubai," the diplomat said.
Colombia will host in April an international conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change.
"It will be a very interesting exercise," Correa do Lago said.
Brazil's COP30 presidency will ask countries next week to submit suggestions on the content of the roadmap, with a final version likely to be presented at pre-COP31 meetings in October, he said.
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
EU eyes tighter registration, no-fly zones to tackle drone threats
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
US cuts leave Ukraine aid at record low: think tank
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters