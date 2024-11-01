Military Space News
 Brazil eyes fossil fuel roadmap 'that unites'

Brazil eyes fossil fuel roadmap 'that unites'

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 17, 2026

The hosts of the last UN climate talks want to present a "roadmap" on reducing dependence on oil, gas and coal that unites nations, they said Tuesday, after a battle over fossil fuels marred the summit in Brazil.

The COP30 climate conference in the Amazon city of Belem concluded in November with a deal that lacked any explicit mention of fossil fuels after Saudi Arabia, Russia and India opposed it.

As a consolation, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago offered to push for a separate, voluntary roadmap away from fossil fuels for countries willing to join.

"We don't want to add to divisions. On the contrary, we want to prepare a document that unites countries around what was already agreed in Dubai," Correa do Lago told a group of journalists in Paris.

More than 190 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels at the COP28 meeting in Dubai in 2023, but little progress has been made on the issue since then.

Turkey is hosting the next climate summit, COP31, in November, with Australia leading the negotiations.

"We will see if ... the issue can go into the COP31 agenda," Correa do Lago said.

"But it's clear that the document that we will prepare, the roadmap, is intended for climate negotiators, for the 195 countries that are part of the Paris Agreement and that will therefore discuss the issues based on the consensus reached in Dubai," the diplomat said.

Colombia will host in April an international conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change.

"It will be a very interesting exercise," Correa do Lago said.

Brazil's COP30 presidency will ask countries next week to submit suggestions on the content of the roadmap, with a final version likely to be presented at pre-COP31 meetings in October, he said.

