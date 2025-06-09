Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

Carney's speech at the University of Toronto included stark warnings about the global security order being shaken by US President Donald Trump.
But it extended beyond his concern over future US relations. The prime minister warned Canada has not done enough to prepare itself for evolving threats from China, Russia, cyberattacks and the advancing national security implications of climate change.
"The long-held view that Canada's geographic location will protect us is becoming increasingly archaic," Carney said.
With threats facing the country multiplying, the prime minister said Canada "will achieve NATO's two percent target this year -- half a decade ahead of schedule."
"We are too reliant on the United States," he added.
Trump has repeatedly pressured NATO members to increase defense spending, arguing the United States was paying more than its fair share for collective security.
In April, the alliance announced that 22 of its 32 members hit the two percent spending target.
But Trump has pushed NATO members to spend even more and warned the United States could refuse to protect countries that don't commit what he considers enough resources to defense.
Carney said Canada had become used to a post-war order with the United States as "the global hegemon," and Canada's "closest ally and dominant trading partner."
"Now the United States is beginning to monetize its hegemony: charging for access to its markets and reducing its contributions to our collective security," he said, condemning Trump's trade war.
Carney said Canada would pursue new security relationships with "like-minded partners," with a specific focus on Europe.
"We are actively seeking to strengthen transatlantic security," he said, indicating a Canada-EU summit this month will be "will be more important than ever."
- 'Vulnerable' Arctic-
Since taking office in mid-March, Carney has emphasized the changing security landscape in Canada's Arctic, where receding ice caused by climate change is opening the region's vast natural resources to fierce competition.
Carney has previously announced plans to substantially expand Canada's military presence in the region, and on Monday he said the "Arctic is becoming more accessible and vulnerable to commercial and military activities."
Russia and China are seen as two major rivals who could present increasing Artic security challenges in the years ahead.
Carney framed Monday's military spending announcement as a move designed "to protect Canadians, not to satisfy NATO accountants."
He noted the country's military infrastructure was ageing, with only one of four submarines deemed seaworthy, and less than half of maritime fleet and land vehicles operational.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'
US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending
Germany has three years to overhaul military: official
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters