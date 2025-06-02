Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Copenhagen (AFP) June 2, 2025

Denmark's prime minister warned regional allies Monday that a NATO target to boost defence spending by 2032 would come "too late", as countries arm in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting of Nordic and Baltic NATO members in Lithuania, Mette Frederiksen commented on the proposal to raise defence and security spending to five percent of GDP, as demanded by US President Donald Trump, by 2032.

"I hope that during the NATO summit in The Hague (from June 24 to 26), we will agree on 3.5 percent for the armed forces and 1.5 percent on broader defence"-related spending, the centre-left premier told Danish public broadcaster DR.

"The question now is whether we will accomplish this before 2032. In my opinion, this is too late," she said.

Trump has been pressuring NATO allies to spend five percent of their GDP on defence -- a level none of the alliance's 32 members, including the United States, currently hit.

In response NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has floated a proposal for 3.5 percent of GDP on direct defence spending by 2032, and 1.5 percent of broader security-related expenditures.

Since coming to power in 2019, Frederiksen has sharply increased Denmark's defence spending, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"When I became prime minister, we dedicated 1.3 percent of GDP to defence," she noted.

"Now we spend more than three percent, but that's not enough. We need to increase defence spending in the years to come."

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
 Washington DC (UPI) May 27, 2025
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that he expects alliance members to agree during next month's summit to a defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product. Rutte made the revelation during the sixth and final day of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Ohio. "I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a hard defense spend target of 5%," he said. "Let's say that this 5%, but I will not say what is the individual breakup, but it will be considerably north of 3% ... read more
MILPLEX
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
MILPLEX
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
MILPLEX
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
MILPLEX
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MILPLEX
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
MILPLEX
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs

 Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
MILPLEX
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'

 Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit

 China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war

 Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.