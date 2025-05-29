Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

Meta will incorporate augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI) -- presumably in the likes of glasses, goggles, or visors -- with an Anduril data analytics platform called Lattice, the companies said in a joint release.
"Meta has spent the last decade building AI and AR to enable the computing platform of the future," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the release.
"We're proud to partner with Anduril to help bring these technologies to the American servicemembers that protect our interests at home and abroad."
Since Trump took back the White House, Zuckerberg has courted the president with frequent visits and notable changes to corporate policies on matters like content moderation, aligning himself politically with the Republican administration.
Zuckerberg also bought a $23 million residence in the US capital.
The Anduril alliance will have Meta taking part in courting the US military.
"I am glad to be working with Meta once again," said Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, who also co-founded virtual reality startup Oculus, bought in 2014 by what was then Facebook.
"My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers, and the products we are building with Meta do just that," he said, referring to the idea of magicians who combine magic and technology.
Luckey left Facebook in 2017, his departure coming after the social networking giant was hit with a big tab in a lawsuit over Oculus Rift virtual reality technology -- and after he was criticized for covertly helping an online "troll" group that promoted memes in favor of Trump during the US election a year earlier.
Open support for Trump in Silicon Valley was scarce during that election, and some developers vowed not to create software for Rift virtual reality gear because of Luckey's pro-Trump efforts.
Luckey went on to co-found California-based Anduril.
Anduril describes its Lattice platform as an AI-powered command and control system that integrates data from thousands of sources to provide real-time battlefield intelligence for decision making.
Big tech companies are increasingly waving the US flag in Washington with Trump pushing his America First agenda.
Leading this performance of nationalism are Meta, OpenAI and, more predictably, Palantir, the AI defense company founded by Peter Thiel, the conservative tech billionaire who has played a major role in Silicon Valley's rightward shift.
Meta has touted AI models like its own as "essential for the US to win the AI race against China and ensure American AI dominance."
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army
Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation
Russia's Lavrov calls German army buildup plan 'very worrying'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters