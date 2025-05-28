Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
 By Jastinder KHERA
 Berlin (AFP) May 28, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Berlin will help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets well inside Russian territory.

Both countries' defence ministers later signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of long-range weapons systems, but without revealing technical details or naming the manufacturers involved.

"There will be no range restrictions, allowing Ukraine to fully defend itself, even against military targets outside its own territory," Merz told a joint press conference.

Zelensky's Berlin visit comes days after Russia launched some of its heaviest missile and drone attacks of the conflict on Ukraine, and as US President Donald Trump has voiced growing frustration with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of stalling peace talks and said Moscow did not want to halt its three-year invasion, adding that "they will constantly look for reasons not to end the war".

Merz said that "the massive air strikes, particularly on the city of Kyiv over the weekend, do not speak the language of peace, but rather the language of a war of aggression".

"This is a slap in the face of all those who are trying to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine itself, but also in Europe and the USA."

He warned that "the Russian side's refusal to hold talks, the refusal to observe a ceasefire, now really has consequences, and we are drawing these consequences every day".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media when asked about Merz's weapons announcement: "All these actions naturally hinder peace efforts."

Merz also pointed to reports that Russia and American investors are hoping to resume Russian gas deliveries through the destroyed Nord Stream pipelines running through the Baltic Sea and vowed that Germany will "do everything" to ensure this will not happen.

- 'Military-industrial cooperation' -

Merz, who took power early this month, has vowed to keep strongly backing Ukraine, but without giving details of which weapons Germany is sending, in line with a policy of strategic ambiguity.

The joint production of long-range weapons "can take place both in Ukraine and here in Germany," he said. "We will not provide any further details until further notice."

Merz hailed the project as "the beginning of a new form of military-industrial cooperation between our countries that has great potential".

Merz had pointed out in a TV interview this week that already "there are no longer any range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine -- neither by the British nor by the French nor by us nor by the Americans".

"This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia... With very few exceptions, it didn't do that until recently. It can now do that."

Germany's defence ministry said the new agreement for direct investment "will enable a significant number of long-range weapons to be produced this year".

"The first of these systems can be deployed in the Ukrainian armed forces in just a few weeks," it said, adding that "they are already in service in the Ukrainian armed forces, so no additional training is required."

The ministry said Germany was also sending ammunition and small arms and helping with satellite communications and medical gear, as part of a five billion euro tranche of support previously approved by the German parliament.

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
 Berlin (AFP) May 26, 2025
 Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that Germany along with Ukraine's other key Western backers had lifted range restrictions on weapons they send to Kyiv to fight against Russia. Russia in response warned that such a move would be "at odds" of reaching a peace agreement. Merz, who took office early this month, also vowed that "we will do everything in our power to continue supporting Ukraine, including militarily", in close coordination with other supporters. "There are no longer any ra ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
MISSILE NEWS
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
MISSILE NEWS
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
MISSILE NEWS
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MISSILE NEWS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
MISSILE NEWS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
MISSILE NEWS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation

 Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.