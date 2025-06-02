Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement, as loud booms were heard in the skies over Jerusalem.
Yemen's Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.
In a video statement, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group's "missile force... carried out a military operation" targeting Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.
Monday's interception followed another the day before that was claimed by the Iran-backed rebels.
The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.
While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired in early May hit inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport for the first time.
Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
Trump 'tough love' on defence better than no love: EU's Kallas
NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters