Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack



by AFP Staff Writers



Jerusalem (AFP) June 2, 2025



The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched Monday from Yemen, whose Huthi rebels claimed an attack targeting Israel's main airport.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement, as loud booms were heard in the skies over Jerusalem.

Yemen's Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.

In a video statement, Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group's "missile force... carried out a military operation" targeting Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Monday's interception followed another the day before that was claimed by the Iran-backed rebels.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired in early May hit inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa.

