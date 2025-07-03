Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin

"We had a call. It was a pretty long call and we talked about a lot of things, including Iran and we also talked about, you know, the war with Ukraine," he told reporters from the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Asked if he made any advancement toward achieving the cease-fire he's been trying to secure, he replied: "No, I didn't make any progress."
Trump earlier Thursday announced on his Truth Social platform that he was scheduled to speak with the Russian leader at 10 a.m.
A readout of the call from Putin aide Yuri Ushakov stated the conversation lasted almost an hour, and began with Trump announcing Congress had passed his mammoth tax and spending cut bill, followed by Putin wishing him success on implementing it.
On Ukraine, Putin told Trump that he is "willing to pursue negotiations" but that Russia would also "strive to achieve its goals, namely the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs."
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, with Putin claiming it was to de-Nazify its neighbor. The conflict that Putin said would be over in a matter of days continues.
Trump campaigned heavily and repeatedly stated that if he were re-elected he would have the war ended within 24 hours. Now, 164 days after returning to the White House, Trump, known for praising the Russian leader, is still trying to secure an end to the war.
The last publicly known conversation between the two was on June 14 -- Trump's birthday.
In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump said Putin wished him happy birthday. They also discussed Iran. "Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine," he said, adding "that will be for next week."
The call was made days after the Pentagon halted shipments of some missiles and ammunition to Ukraine citing concerns about U.S. weapons stockpiles.
Asked about the suspension of weapons in Maryland, Trump said the U.S is still shipping weapons to Ukraine.
"We're giving weapons but we've given so many weapons, but we are giving weapons and we're working with them and trying to help them -- but, you know, Biden emptied out our whole country, giving them weapons, and we have to make sure we have enough for ourselves," he said.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office
German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts
Life lessons of the Dalai Lama
'Simple monk': the Dalai Lama, in his translator's words; How the Dalai Lama is identified
Dalai Lama suggests institution to continue at 90th birthday launch
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters