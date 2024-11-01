China warns US attempts to contain it 'doomed to fail'



by AFP Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Jan 29, 2026



Beijing said on Thursday attempts to contain it are "doomed to fail", days after the US defence department announced it would prioritise curbing China this year while maintaining respectful ties.

"Facts have proven that any attempt to contain or block China is doomed to fail," defence ministry spokesman Jiang Bin told a news briefing.

But he added that Beijing was "willing to work with the US side" to promote ties, with President Donald Trump expected to visit China in April for talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The United States' 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS), released last week, said Washington would "deter China in the Indo-Pacific through strength, not confrontation".

It was a significant departure from past Pentagon policy as it took a softer tone on traditional foes China and Russia.

The previous NDS -- released under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden -- described China as Washington's most consequential challenge.

The new document however urges "respectful relations" with Beijing -- while making no mention of US ally Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

But it reiterated Washington's plans to build up a "strong denial defense" along the First Island Chain -- which includes Japan and Taiwan.

Jiang, the defence spokesman, urged the United States to "stop saying one thing while doing the opposite on issues concerning China's core interests" and vowed to "resolutely safeguard" them.

In December, Beijing launched live-fire military drills around democratically governed Taiwan following a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, its main security backer.

Related Links

Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

