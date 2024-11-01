Constellr raises 37 million euro to scale defence grade thermal intelligence



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 17, 2026



Constellr has secured 37 million euro in Series A funding to accelerate the expansion of its high precision thermal intelligence capabilities from space and advance its system to defence grade status for governments, military organizations and security agencies. The round is one of the largest Series A investments in European space technology to date and was led by Alpine Space Ventures and Lakestar, with participation from Semapa Next, Bayern Kapital, Cardumen Capital, Cooperative Ventures, Kineo Finance and continued support from existing shareholders including Vsquared, CosmiCapital, Fraunhofer Technologie-Transfer Fonds and the EIC Fund.

The company positions its thermal infrared satellite technology as the missing third axis in Europe's sovereign intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance architecture, adding a behavioural insight layer that shows what assets are doing and why. This thermal dimension is designed to complement radar's structural mapping and optical imaging's visual classification, providing European institutions with sovereign control over critical intelligence in a more contested geopolitical landscape and supporting the region's push for security driven missions and rapid deployment of strategic space capabilities.

Constellr is currently the only proven operational provider of high resolution thermal infrared data based in the European Union, and states that its system delivers measurement precision unmatched in the commercial domain. Its technology is built to provide earlier detection, independent verification and highly reliable assessments of activity in contested or deceptive environments, enabling defence and security forces to uncover hidden operations, track non cooperative assets and anticipate deployments even where conventional monitoring is limited or impossible.

In a recent intelligence tasking, constellr's thermal infrared data was used to monitor maritime activity around the Rybachiy nuclear submarine base in Russia. By measuring subtle temperature variations on the water surface and around pier infrastructure, the company enabled analysis of vessel presence and movement patterns, particularly during night operations when optical imagery cannot provide continuous coverage. Thermal signatures from vessel wakes remained detectable for up to 60 minutes, allowing analysts to infer direction and speed, while distinct thermal patterns around piers confirmed the presence of submarines and other platforms.

Constellr highlights that this thermal layer acts as a powerful complement to very high resolution optical imagery and offers an independent means to corroborate and validate open source intelligence, which can be scarce or unreliable in sensitive regions. The same thermal analysis approach can be applied to assess critical infrastructure such as missile fuel depots, covert manufacturing facilities and key logistics hubs, giving defence planners insight into operational status and activity levels rather than just static locations.

The significantly oversubscribed funding round brings constellr's total financing to 75 million and will support the expansion of its satellite constellation for broader global coverage. The company plans to deploy next generation platforms with sub five metre spatial resolution and to harden its architecture to ensure secure, sovereign control over data driven intelligence products for national and allied defence customers.

Dr. Max Gulde, CEO and co founder of constellr, said that sovereign resilience depends on understanding real activity on the ground rather than simply detecting objects. He emphasized that thermal intelligence offers one of the earliest and most reliable indicators of operational change, from detecting rocket and airbase activity to identifying active reactors and concealed industrial operations, and argued that Europe must own this capability as part of its strategic autonomy in space based intelligence.

Bulent Altan of Alpine Space Ventures commented that constellr delivers an intelligence capability Europe has long required: the ability to see not only where assets are located but also how they are operating. He described the company's behavioural insight as the step that turns basic detection into intent assessment and said that the new capital will help scale an already operational system into series production and full defence grade performance, giving Europe the third axis it needs in sovereign ISR.

Lakestar's Klaus Hommels stated that strengthening European technological resilience and sovereignty is central to the firm's mission and that Europe's strategic autonomy and defence posture depend on mastering every dimension of space based intelligence. He noted that constellr's technology stack adds the critical behavioural layer to the ISR ecosystem and said Lakestar is supporting the company's transition from proven operational capability to full defence grade readiness across its constellation and services.

Constellr describes itself as Europe's leading provider of thermal infrared intelligence for precise monitoring of the planet's temperature, delivering high precision land surface temperature data from space through a Constellation as a Service model. The company specifies that its system achieves absolute accuracy on the order of 2.0 degrees Celsius with sensitivity of 0.1 degrees Celsius, enabling early detection, independent verification and decision ready insights across defence, security, infrastructure and other strategic domains.

The firm's cryocooled sensor technology, fully European supply chain and sovereign data control are presented as key differentiators that make it a trusted partner to national governments and agencies. Constellr also positions its thermal intelligence for broader applications beyond defence, including monitoring of industrial sites, urban environments and critical resources such as food and water, although the new funding is primarily aimed at upgrading performance and coverage for security and military customers.

The company invites defence, security and strategic infrastructure operators to engage on how thermal satellite intelligence can enhance mission readiness and operational planning. It notes that its existing space segment and processing chain already deliver operational products today and that the Series A capital will accelerate deployment of additional satellites, expand coverage to more theatres of interest and further improve the resilience and responsiveness of its space based thermal intelligence architecture.

