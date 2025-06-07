DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats

The IG's office initiated the investigation weeks ago and has interviewed current and former Hegseth staffers to learn how the chat and one other that occurred on the Signal encrypted mobile messaging app included civilians, ABC News reported.
A DOD IG spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation because it is ongoing.
Signal supports encrypted group messaging chats, but at least two chats discussed the onset of U.S. military action against the Houthis that started on March 15.
The first erroneously included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, while a second Signal chat included Hegseth's wife and brother.
Hegseth in April blamed "disgruntled" former employees and media for the controversy over the Signalchat mishaps that many have dubbed "Signalgate."
"This is what media does," Hegseth told media during the annual Easter Egg Roll event at the White House on April 21.
"They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees and they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations," he said.
"We're changing the Defense Department and putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters," Hegseth said. "Anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news don't matter."
The aerial attacks continued from March 15 until May 6, when President Donald Trump announced the Houthis agreed to stop attacking U.S.-flagged vessels.
The Houthis did not stop attacking Israel or commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US
Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
Ukraine strikes Russian bombers ahead of Istanbul talks
'Aces up the sleeve': Ukraine drone attacks in Russia shake up conflict
Trump says Putin will retaliate for Ukrainian drone strikes on air force
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
|
Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Danish PM warns NATO defence spending target 'too late'
US pressures NATO to seal deal on ramping up defence spending
In changing times, young Germans gun for defence sector jobs
Britain announces $20B boost to make armed forces 'battle ready'
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters