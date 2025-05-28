Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
illustration only
Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 28, 2025

Inspiration can come from the most unexpected places-even a squirrel leaping through treetops. For David Saldana, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at Lehigh University, such an encounter sparked a vision to revolutionize aerial robotics.

The NSF CAREER award recognizes early-career faculty who demonstrate excellence in research and education. It provides five years of stable support to explore transformative ideas.

Conventional drones can manage only rigid objects. Flexible materials, with their unpredictable dynamics, pose complex challenges. "If you try to grab an apple from a branch, the branch pushes back," explains Saldana. "Humans instinctively adjust to these forces. We want robots to do the same."

To address this, Saldana's team is developing a new framework that blends adaptive control systems with reinforcement learning. The goal is to create drones that can react in real time, maintain stability, and improve with experience.

"This means the robot won't need to repeat actions endlessly before mastering them," he says. "It becomes more efficient with each task it completes."

The initiative begins with designing an adaptive controller capable of real-time force compensation without prior material knowledge. This foundation enables reinforcement learning algorithms to help the robot discover optimal control strategies through interaction.

"No one has integrated these two approaches in this way before," says Saldana.

One primary application lies in high-rise construction. Drones could safely position rods and cables, currently handled by workers, improving safety and cutting costs. Other potential uses include deploying plastic sheeting over rooftops during storms and guiding fire hoses during emergencies.

To realize these benefits, developers must overcome the challenge of enabling real-time adaptation in ever-changing environments-a challenge nature has already solved.

"I'm excited to tackle new problems," Saldana says, "and to see how we can give drones the instinctive agility of squirrels."

Research Report:Engineering smarter drones: From nature to complex aerial manipulation

Related Links
 SwarmsLab
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
 Moscow (AFP) May 22, 2025
 Air traffic around Moscow was disrupted on Thursday as the Russian capital came under attack from Ukrainian drones, with the defence ministry saying 35 targeting the city had been downed overnight. "Air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones," of which 35 were heading towards Moscow, the ministry said in a statement. Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the fallen debris". Ukraine's air force ... read more
UAV NEWS
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'

 Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military

 Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
UAV NEWS
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks

 Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
UAV NEWS
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
UAV NEWS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
UAV NEWS
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense
UAV NEWS
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank

 Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.