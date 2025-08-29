Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
Japan seeks record defence budget, to triple drone spending
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 29, 2025

Japan's defence ministry is aiming for a major boost to its drone arsenal as part of another record spending request made Friday to deal with a "severely intensifying security environment".

Japan in recent years has been shedding its strict pacifist stance, moving to obtain "counterstrike" capabilities and doubling military spending to two percent of GDP.

The defence ministry's new budget request made on Friday for the coming fiscal year starting April 1, seen by AFP, is for 8.8 trillion yen ($59.9 billion).

It surpasses the world's fourth-largest economy's previous record of 8.7 trillion yen, secured for this fiscal year ending in March 2026.

Eighty years after World War II and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan's constitution still limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

But the new budget increase reflects the "severely intensifying security environment" around Japan, a defence ministry official told reporters in Tokyo on condition of anonymity.

- Drones -

The budget request asks to roughly triple spending on various types of unmanned vehicles to 313 billion yen.

The ongoing war in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022 has highlighted the destructive power of drones and their growing role in modern warfare.

Under the plan unveiled Friday, Tokyo is eyeing the use of drones to strengthen a planned coastal defence system it dubs "SHIELD".

In the worst-case scenario where Japan's long-distance "standoff" missiles are bypassed by enemy troops, it is hoped SHIELD -- Synchronised, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Littoral Defence -- could block any invasion nearer land, the official said.

Japan is hoping that SHIELD will be completed by March 2028, with no details yet on which part of Japan's coastline it will be linked to.

"There's a need to catch up with significant changes in the way militaries fight," the defence official said.

During a visit to Istanbul this month, Defence Minister Gen Nakatani agreed to explore the possible purchase of Turkish drones, Japanese media reported.

Japan, which hosts some 54,000 US military personnel, is also coming under pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration to beef up its defence capabilities.

Washington and Tokyo are moving to make their forces more nimble in response to threats such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Japan is also looking to boost arms exports, and this month won a $6 billion order from the Australian navy for 11 frigates.

The budget request will now be vetted by the finance ministry, with the central government expected in the coming months to draw up a comprehensive budget proposal that is anticipated to be a record high.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily said the overall budget request is expected to be more than 122 trillion yen, a sharp increase from 117.6 trillion yen for the current year.

Much of the money will cover elderly care and managing Japan's colossal debts, which are among the biggest as a proportion of economic output among advanced economies.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 25, 2025
 DZYNE Technologies has introduced the Dronebuster Power Up Program, providing existing customers with a cost-effective path to upgrade their systems to the latest Block 4 counter-drone technology. The initiative ensures operators retain an edge as drones become more resilient to traditional jamming measures. Over the last ten years, leading drone manufacturers have incorporated advanced radio protocols, higher transmission power, and multiband satellite navigation, making earlier generations of ja ... read more
UAV NEWS
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
UAV NEWS
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
UAV NEWS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
UAV NEWS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
UAV NEWS
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
UAV NEWS
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.