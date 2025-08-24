Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, located just 38 miles from the Ukrainian border, said in a statement Sunday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down just after midnight. But when it fell, it detonated and caused damage to an auxiliary transformer.
The plant said crews extinguished the blaze, but it caused damage to reactor No. 3 and decreased its operating capacity by 50%. It remains in operation while reactor No. 4 undergoes scheduled maintenance. Two others are operating without generating power.
Radiation levels remain normal, the power plant said, and there were no deaths or injuries caused by the strike.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said in a statement it was aware of reports that the Kursk facility had faced damage from military activity and that its monitoring had confirmed radiation levels remain normal.
Rafael Grossi, the agency's director-general, stressed that "every nuclear facility must be protected at all times."
The widespread drone strike also caused damage at a major fuel depot on the Baltic Sea hundreds of miles to the north, according to Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia's Leningrad region.
Drozdenko said in a statement Sunday that Russia destroyed ten drones over the port of Ust-Luga. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire at a terminal operated by Novatek, Russia's second-largest natural gas producer behind Gazprom.
He added that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties and later said that the fire had been extinguished.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday morning that some 95 drones were destroyed over its territories overnight.
The strike came on the day Ukraine commemorates its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. World leaders, including President Donald Trump, were quick to express messages of support for Ukraine on the holiday, which were shared to social media by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country's courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices and believes in your future as an independent nation," Trump wrote.
"Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity."
China's Xi Jinping praised bilateral relations with Ukraine while France's Emmanuel Macron penned a heartfelt letter expressing that, amid the war, Ukraine has "inspired the respect and admiration of all in its fight for freedom, independence and territorial integrity."
Meanwhile, peace talks between Zelensky and Vladimir Putin have stalled and the Russian president has signaled that he intends to fight on in Ukraine.
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska
NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row
National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters