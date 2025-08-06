SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

The contract will enable long-haul network transport and communications infrastructure for Combat Service Support units, Department of Defense programs, and other federal agencies. SES will provide commercial Ku-band geostationary satellite services, backed by the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), to ensure consistent global connectivity.
The system includes a terrestrial network that interlinks commercial teleports and Global Network Centers (GNC), creating an integrated, resilient communications architecture for military operations.
David Broadbent, President and CEO of SES Space and Defense, stated, "This award is a significant milestone for SES Space and Defense and reconfirms our commitment to delivering interoperable and secure satellite services to the U.S. Army - as a leading satellite services integrator for the DoD, and provider of the previous STN iteration known as Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems (WESS) COMSATCOM Network (WCN)."
He added, "We are proud to continue providing advanced global end-to-end COMSATCOM capabilities giving the U.S. Army a decisive information advantage."
Related Links
SES Space and Defense
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Somalia's Puntland releases arms cargo ship to Turkey
US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases
Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff to travel to Russia in coming week
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters