 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 06, 2025

SES Space and Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a five-year, $89.6 million Sustainment Tactical Network (STN) contract to deliver commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) services to the U.S. Army.

The contract will enable long-haul network transport and communications infrastructure for Combat Service Support units, Department of Defense programs, and other federal agencies. SES will provide commercial Ku-band geostationary satellite services, backed by the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), to ensure consistent global connectivity.

The system includes a terrestrial network that interlinks commercial teleports and Global Network Centers (GNC), creating an integrated, resilient communications architecture for military operations.

David Broadbent, President and CEO of SES Space and Defense, stated, "This award is a significant milestone for SES Space and Defense and reconfirms our commitment to delivering interoperable and secure satellite services to the U.S. Army - as a leading satellite services integrator for the DoD, and provider of the previous STN iteration known as Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems (WESS) COMSATCOM Network (WCN)."

He added, "We are proud to continue providing advanced global end-to-end COMSATCOM capabilities giving the U.S. Army a decisive information advantage."

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
