UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair



By Olivier DEVOS



London (AFP) Aug 29, 2025



Israeli government representatives will not be invited to attend a London arms fair, a UK government spokesperson said Friday, amid worsening diplomatic relations between Britain and Israel over Gaza.

"We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025" in September, said a defence ministry statement emailed to AFP.

Israeli defence companies will still be allowed to attend the biennial event. But Israel slammed the move taken against officials as "discrimination".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has in recent months suspended arms export licences to Israel for use in Gaza, suspended trade talks with Israel and sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers in protest at the conduct of the war.

"The Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong," the UK government statement said.

"There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," it added.

Israel's defence ministry reacted furiously to officials being excluded from the event, which runs September 9 to 12.

"These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives," it said.

"Accordingly, the Israel ministry of defence will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion," it added.

- Protests -

The DSEI UK website said the event "includes unrivalled access to international governments, ministries of defence, and military officials, alongside all UK front line commands".

The move comes after France in June blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying "offensive weapons".

Demonstrations are planned for the opening of the London fair at the Excel London exhibition centre.

A coalition of more than 100 grassroots organisations and activist groups, under the banner "Shut DSEI Down", are set to converge on the venue.

"The coalition includes a large number of pro-Palestine organisations, as well as climate, anti-imperialist and social justice groups," a spokesperson said this week.

Starmer last month announced that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not take steps, including agreeing to a truce in the Gaza war, which was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

European Union foreign ministers are to discuss possible new sanctions against Israel and Hamas at a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday. Sweden and the Netherlands have already called for more action.

