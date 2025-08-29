UK govt says Israeli officials not invited to London arms fair

"We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025" in September, said a defence ministry statement emailed to AFP.
Israeli defence companies will still be allowed to attend the biennial event. But Israel slammed the move taken against officials as "discrimination".
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has in recent months suspended arms export licences to Israel for use in Gaza, suspended trade talks with Israel and sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers in protest at the conduct of the war.
"The Israeli government's decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong," the UK government statement said.
"There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," it added.
Israel's defence ministry reacted furiously to officials being excluded from the event, which runs September 9 to 12.
"These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives," it said.
"Accordingly, the Israel ministry of defence will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion," it added.
- Protests -
The DSEI UK website said the event "includes unrivalled access to international governments, ministries of defence, and military officials, alongside all UK front line commands".
The move comes after France in June blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air show for displaying "offensive weapons".
Demonstrations are planned for the opening of the London fair at the Excel London exhibition centre.
A coalition of more than 100 grassroots organisations and activist groups, under the banner "Shut DSEI Down", are set to converge on the venue.
"The coalition includes a large number of pro-Palestine organisations, as well as climate, anti-imperialist and social justice groups," a spokesperson said this week.
Starmer last month announced that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not take steps, including agreeing to a truce in the Gaza war, which was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.
European Union foreign ministers are to discuss possible new sanctions against Israel and Hamas at a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday. Sweden and the Netherlands have already called for more action.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Turkey deploys its 'Steel Dome' air defense system
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace
Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
|
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Lutnick says feds could take stake in defense contractors
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska
NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row
National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters