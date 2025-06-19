Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 European FMs aim to meet Iran for nuclear talks Friday in Geneva
European FMs aim to meet Iran for nuclear talks Friday in Geneva
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) June 19, 2025

Foreign ministers from key European powers France, Germany and Britain and the EU's top diplomat are aiming to meet their Iranian counterpart for nuclear talks in Geneva on Friday, European diplomats said.

The meeting being planned comes as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel's bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has warned he is weighing military action against Iran's nuclear facilities as Israel pummels the country and Tehran responds with missile fire.

Israel says its air campaign is aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran had been enriching uranium to 60 percent -- far above the 3.67-percent limit set by a 2015 deal with international powers, but still short of the 90-percent threshold needed for a nuclear warhead.

France, Germany, Britain and the European Union were all signatories of the 2015 agreement, which was sunk by Trump during his first term in office.

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has insisted that diplomacy remains the best path towards ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear bomb.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Iran's nuclear programme, Netanyahu's age-old obsession
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 13, 2025
 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nearly 20-year-old threat to strike Iran came true on Friday, as US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of further "brutal" attacks if it refuses to negotiate. In its largest military action against Iran to date, Israel's strikes hit about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killed the armed forces' chief, top nuclear scientists and other senior figures. The strikes came as the United States and Iran were due to ... read more
NUKEWARS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
NUKEWARS
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
NUKEWARS
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NUKEWARS
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
NUKEWARS
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.