European FMs aim to meet Iran for nuclear talks Friday in Geneva



by AFP Staff Writers



Brussels, Belgium (AFP) June 19, 2025



Foreign ministers from key European powers France, Germany and Britain and the EU's top diplomat are aiming to meet their Iranian counterpart for nuclear talks in Geneva on Friday, European diplomats said.

The meeting being planned comes as European countries call for de-escalation in the face of Israel's bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has warned he is weighing military action against Iran's nuclear facilities as Israel pummels the country and Tehran responds with missile fire.

Israel says its air campaign is aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran had been enriching uranium to 60 percent -- far above the 3.67-percent limit set by a 2015 deal with international powers, but still short of the 90-percent threshold needed for a nuclear warhead.

France, Germany, Britain and the European Union were all signatories of the 2015 agreement, which was sunk by Trump during his first term in office.

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has insisted that diplomacy remains the best path towards ensuring that Iran does not develop a nuclear bomb.

