Finland partners with ICEYE to develop national satellite surveillance system

The agreement includes a preliminary delivery schedule and outlines the technical systems required to create an autonomous Finnish space surveillance infrastructure. The SAR satellite data will be used to bolster real-time situational awareness for Finland's leadership and national authorities.
"We are proud to contribute to strengthening Finland's national security. Timely and reliable Earth observation data from space is a strategic asset that supports a wide range of decisions. With this capability, Finland will be well positioned to become a global leader in the field, and our collaboration with the Finnish Defense Forces is something our team deeply values. It also creates a vital environment for advancing capabilities that support the defense readiness of other NATO allies," said Pekka Laurila, ICEYE Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.
Minister of Defence Antti Hakkanen added, "As space becomes increasingly critical, Finland is now taking a unique step forward in national defense. By acquiring our own satellites, we are strengthening our independent space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities, and at the same time, we are supporting the domestic high-tech defense industry and creating new opportunities to deepen cooperation with allies and partners."
The agreement provides a fast-track approach for Finland to develop robust intelligence and surveillance operations and is a major step in expanding its defense infrastructure in space.
ICEYE currently operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, offering persistent global monitoring with unmatched revisit rates. Its satellites deliver 25 cm ground resolution imagery, ensuring precise object identification in any weather or lighting conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites for both internal use and client missions.
