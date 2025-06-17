Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 BlackSky plans new satellite network for large-scale AI-driven Earth observation
illustration only
BlackSky plans new satellite network for large-scale AI-driven Earth observation
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 17, 2025

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has announced a major expansion of its satellite constellation with the addition of a new class of multispectral, wide-area imaging satellites. The forthcoming system, known as AROS, will complement the company's existing Gen-3 constellation by enabling rapid digital mapping, navigation, maritime surveillance, and 3D digital twin applications at scale.

The AROS satellites are being engineered to meet increasing demand for high-frequency, country and region-scale data collection, particularly in support of AI-powered geospatial analytics. Designed to bridge the capability gap left by aging legacy satellites with declining collection capacity, AROS will deliver faster, more affordable imaging services optimized for AI and dynamic analytics.

"As legacy satellites approach end-of-life, we see a critical opportunity to address market needs-not just in performance and agility-but also in affordability and AI-readiness. As confirmed through active customer and partner engagement, BlackSky is meeting the modern demands of governments and commercial users who need persistent visibility over very large areas, fast," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO.

The new AROS constellation will integrate with BlackSky's Spectra AI platform, delivering near-real-time tasking and analytics. This hybrid system will combine wide-area search with targeted site monitoring, enabling advanced maritime tracking and other high-priority missions such as Golden Dome operations. Optical inter-satellite links will support low-latency data transfer and tasking.

Key innovations in AROS build on Gen-3 technologies and include high-resolution multispectral imaging, a proprietary data pipeline for real-time and retrospective analysis, and superior cost efficiency that enables routine broad-area imaging without sacrificing quality or revisit frequency.

AROS has been in development for two years and played a key role in BlackSky's acquisition of satellite manufacturer LeoStella. The vertically integrated production capability strengthens BlackSky's ability to rapidly deploy new space assets, continuing a track record proven by the recent rapid launch and commissioning of two Gen-3 satellites.

BlackSky expects the first AROS satellites to launch as early as 2027, expanding its capabilities to deliver fast, flexible, and scalable space-based intelligence across a wide range of sectors.

Related Links
 BlackSky Technology
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Rocket Lab Launches 10th Electron Mission for Multi-Launch Customer BlackSky
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 04, 2025
 Roctet Lab USA has launched its 65th Electron to deploy Earth-imaging satellites for real-time space-based intelligence company BlackSky. The 'Full Stream Ahead' mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand at 11:57 am NZST (23:57 UTC on June 2nd), successfully deploying a Gen-3 satellite by BlackSky to a 470 km circular earth orbit and further expanding the company's low Earth orbit constellation. Gen-3 was also deployed from a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband, a separa ... read more
SPACEWAR
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
SPACEWAR
Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

 Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran

 Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
SPACEWAR
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
SPACEWAR
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
SPACEWAR
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
SPACEWAR
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

 As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?

 Hegseth defends $961.6B Defense Department budget request
SPACEWAR
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.