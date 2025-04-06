Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'

Despite US and European efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, Russia continued "to murder children and civilians", Macron said.
"My thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the bloody attacks carried out by Russia, including on April 4 in Kryvyi Rig," Macron said on X in French and Ukrainian.
"A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And strong action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse peace."
On Friday, a missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed 20 people, including nine children. The youngest victim was a three-year-old boy. The missile struck a residential area near a children's playground.
Macron said that even though Ukraine accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire and European countries were also working to secure peace, "Russia is continuing the war with renewed intensity, with no regard for civilians."
Zelensky said on Sunday that Moscow was increasing its aerial bombardment after Russia mounted a "massive" missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, killing two people.
"The pressure on Russia is still insufficient," he added.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen
NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel military says intercepted missile from Yemen
Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four
Denmark buys French missiles during King Frederik's visit
Yemen Huthis say launched missiles at Israel, US warship
Australian army gets battle-tested US long-range missiles
UK vows funding to boost drone and 'flying taxi' services
Sound energy emerges as next-gen drone defense tool
NASA Makes Progress on Advanced Drone Safety Management System
UC Berkeley engineers create world's smallest wireless flying robot
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission
SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
Unseenlabs opens Singapore office to boost Asia Pacific operations
|
Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty
Federal officers in LA seize more than 1,000 replica guns at LAX so far in 2025
Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms
Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
Can NATO agree a deal on spending that satisfies Trump?
Defense Department to continue hiring some civilians despite hiring freeze
Poland aims to 'get closer' to 5% GDP defence spending next year
Finland to withdraw from anti-personnel rban treaty
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers
NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands
Rubio says US committed to NATO - but demands allies spend more
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters