Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'



by AFP Staff Writers



Paris (AFP) April 6, 2025



French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for "strong action" if Russia continued "to refuse peace", days after a Russian ballistic missile killed nine children in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown.

Despite US and European efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, Russia continued "to murder children and civilians", Macron said.

"My thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the bloody attacks carried out by Russia, including on April 4 in Kryvyi Rig," Macron said on X in French and Ukrainian.

"A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And strong action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse peace."

On Friday, a missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed 20 people, including nine children. The youngest victim was a three-year-old boy. The missile struck a residential area near a children's playground.

Macron said that even though Ukraine accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a complete ceasefire and European countries were also working to secure peace, "Russia is continuing the war with renewed intensity, with no regard for civilians."

Zelensky said on Sunday that Moscow was increasing its aerial bombardment after Russia mounted a "massive" missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, killing two people.

"The pressure on Russia is still insufficient," he added.

