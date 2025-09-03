Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 03, 2025



Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. has launched the MPT30Ka SATCOM On-The-Move terminal, its smallest satellite communications system designed for military vehicles, maritime platforms, and rapid response missions. The compact solution combines low power consumption with high-capacity connectivity, ensuring reliable performance under challenging operational conditions.

Modern military platforms often carry multiple payloads such as radars, sensors, and weapons, creating demand for SATCOM systems with minimal footprint. The MPT30Ka meets this need by complying with MIL-STD-461G, 810G, and 1275 standards, providing resilience to electromagnetic interference and operational continuity in harsh environments.

The terminal's lightweight and compact build enables rapid deployment without complex field setup. Forces gain immediate and secure communications on the move or in stationary operations, increasing mission readiness and effectiveness. The system is operationally proven across GEO, MEO, HEO, and LEO satellite constellations and supports multi-polarization capabilities, enhancing resilience even in GPS-denied conditions.

Orbit CEO Daniel Eshchar stated, "The MPT30Ka represents a breakthrough in tactical SATCOM. It delivers exceptionally high performance, giving forces in the field the compactness, flexibility, and reliability they need to succeed in today's demanding missions. Orbit's SATCOM systems for land vehicles have already been battle-proven by armies worldwide, and the MPT30Ka builds on this legacy with unmatched capability in the most compact form."

Orbit Communication Systems develops and supplies mission-critical communications and satellite tracking solutions for air, land, and maritime platforms. Its technologies serve global customers including defense forces, space agencies, commercial operators, and New Space companies. The firm, publicly listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the control of the FIMI Investment Fund, operates internationally with a U.S. subsidiary providing production and support for North American clients.

