ICEYE to supply radar satellite imagery for NATO decision support



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2025



ICEYE, a global frontrunner in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite technology, has revealed a new partnership to deliver satellite imagery to the Situation Center (SITCEN) at NATO Headquarters.

This strategic agreement will provide SITCEN with direct access to ICEYE's advanced Earth observation capabilities, significantly enhancing its ability to supply timely, data-backed insights to NATO leadership.

Marking the first official collaboration between ICEYE and NATO HQ, the move underscores NATO's growing interest in leveraging commercial satellite services to expand its intelligence-gathering toolkit. ICEYE's radar imaging technology will now serve as a critical component of the alliance's situational awareness framework.

Over the past decade, commercial space companies have taken on an increasingly vital role in defense and security operations. ICEYE already collaborates with multiple government agencies and has delivered SAR data and satellite systems to a range of NATO-aligned and partner nations. The new partnership represents a deepening of those ties at the intergovernmental level.

"ICEYE provides high-accuracy SAR satellite imaging and data to support situational awareness and decision making in defence and security settings. We are proud of the opportunity to cooperate and support NATO users and decision-makers with data from the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, owned and operated by ICEYE," said Pekka Laurila, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of ICEYE.

ICEYE operates the world's most extensive SAR satellite constellation, offering persistent global coverage and industry-leading revisit frequency. The latest generation of its satellites captures radar images with a ground resolution of 25 centimeters, enabling reliable detection and monitoring capabilities regardless of weather or lighting conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 48 SAR satellites into orbit for its own and client operations.

Related Links

ICEYE

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

