India court clears mega project on sensitive island

The National Green Tribunal on Monday dismissed a batch of petitions objecting to the mega project on ecologically sensitive Great Nicobar island, saying "adequate safeguards" had been taken into account.
The infrastructure plan involves building a transshipment port, airport, power plant and a township on the island, located close to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is looking to pour billions of dollars into connecting the island to global trade routes, after the project was granted initial environmental approvals in 2022.
India's environment minister last September called it a project of "strategic, defence and national importance" which would transform Great Nicobar into a major hub of maritime and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean region.
The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago has also long been seen within India as key to countering China's growing influence in the region.
But activists say the infrastructure drive may adversely impact the ecology of the island, result in the felling of hundreds of thousands of trees and harm the interests of local tribal groups.
The Nicobarese community has expressed fears over dispossession of their ancestral land, which was devastated in the 2004 tsunami.
Lawmaker Jairam Ramesh from the opposition Congress party called the tribunal's approval "deeply disappointing".
"There is clear evidence that the project will have disastrous ecological impacts," he said in a post on X, warning of "long-term consequences".
asv/abh/mtp
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
|
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters